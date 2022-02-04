Cheap Low End PC Part that Really Surprised/Impressed You with its Excellence?

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 33,460
Here is an idea for another fun run-on thread.
What was a cheap, low end part you bought for not very much money that completely surprised and impressed you with how good it was?
Post your own, I'll start with mine.
For me, the top contender for this award has to be my NZXT Source 210 case I bought in 2011 for only $29.99.
I bought it from the Egg 11 years ago as a no-frills case to use as a consumer hardware server, my first ZFS-based NAS box.
The thing is an absolute trooper. Surprisingly solid for the price. Three 5.25" drive bays and 8 (!) 3.5" bays, fitting up to an E-ATX motherboard, and 6 slots for 140mm fans, major panels attached with thumb screws, you name it. Being a NAS box I bought it for all the drive bays and the fact that it could fit an E-ATX motherboard as well as the affordable price.
Only cons I could think of is that it doesn't have a case window (something I didn't care about) and also doesn't have any 2.5" drive bays (something that wasn't really a huge priority back then, and you could always use adapters if you needed to.
The thing has remarkable quality for the price. This $29.99 case is still in active use in my house. The servers have long since moved into a rack and use real enterprise hardware, but my backup "workbench" system (built with spare old hardware so I have a machine to flash controller firmware, do hard drive tests, etc. on without having to break into my main desktop or take any of my servers offline) is still built into the thing, and 11 years later it shows no sign of wanting to give up.
Solid quality construction, lots of features, would totally buy it again if they still made it. Great job NZXT!
Here it was in my basement when I first got it in 2011 four houses ago after I had just built the ZFS pool and was transferring data over from my old Drobo:
Here it was in my basement in 2014 two houses ago serving as a NAS and VM server, with a Bulldozer FX-8120 CPU and 32GB of RAM:
Here it is in its current role as a backup/testbech/extra machine in my office:
Now, let's see what inexpensive piece of computer hardware impressed you!
What was a cheap, low end part you bought for not very much money that completely surprised and impressed you with how good it was?
Post your own, I'll start with mine.
For me, the top contender for this award has to be my NZXT Source 210 case I bought in 2011 for only $29.99.
I bought it from the Egg 11 years ago as a no-frills case to use as a consumer hardware server, my first ZFS-based NAS box.
The thing is an absolute trooper. Surprisingly solid for the price. Three 5.25" drive bays and 8 (!) 3.5" bays, fitting up to an E-ATX motherboard, and 6 slots for 140mm fans, major panels attached with thumb screws, you name it. Being a NAS box I bought it for all the drive bays and the fact that it could fit an E-ATX motherboard as well as the affordable price.
Only cons I could think of is that it doesn't have a case window (something I didn't care about) and also doesn't have any 2.5" drive bays (something that wasn't really a huge priority back then, and you could always use adapters if you needed to.
The thing has remarkable quality for the price. This $29.99 case is still in active use in my house. The servers have long since moved into a rack and use real enterprise hardware, but my backup "workbench" system (built with spare old hardware so I have a machine to flash controller firmware, do hard drive tests, etc. on without having to break into my main desktop or take any of my servers offline) is still built into the thing, and 11 years later it shows no sign of wanting to give up.
Solid quality construction, lots of features, would totally buy it again if they still made it. Great job NZXT!
Here it was in my basement when I first got it in 2011 four houses ago after I had just built the ZFS pool and was transferring data over from my old Drobo:
Here it was in my basement in 2014 two houses ago serving as a NAS and VM server, with a Bulldozer FX-8120 CPU and 32GB of RAM:
Here it is in its current role as a backup/testbech/extra machine in my office:
Now, let's see what inexpensive piece of computer hardware impressed you!
Last edited: