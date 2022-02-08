Cheap GPU (AMD or Nvidia) to power 4k monitor on Windows 8.1?

professional loser
Here is the situation. I have a state of the art 5950x based workstation for work (stays offline). I have a second decent PC, but my wife has hijacked it for streaming online classes.
So I am left with an ancient PC for web use. This ancient PC is connected to a 1920 x1080, 24" monitor. My 5950x workstation is connected to a 32" 4k monitor, this 4k monitor can switch between various inputs on the press of a button.
I want to connect my ancient PC to my 32" 4k monitor too. My problem is that it runs Win 8.1 + GTX 580. The GTX580 can't drive a 4k monitor. So I thought about getting something like a GeForce GTX 1650. They unfortunately don't have Win 8.1 drivers!
So the next option was to upgrade the ancient PC to Win 10, unfortunately the motherboard doesn't support Win10 I tried few times, and it fails.
It seems some cheaper AMD cards might support 4k on Win 8.1 officially? I could easily build a new cheap PC but rather not be forced, I am planning to build a decent PC around Ryzen7000 etc in the future.
So my question, which cheap GPU will drive 4k monitor on Windows 8.1 with native/official drivers (not edited ones). This PC is purely for web surfing, I don't game.
MOBO- Asus P&T Delux V.2
CPU- i7 920
OS- Win 8.1
Thanks!
EDIT- Looks like this will work? Link- ASUS-GT1030 2GB for $109?? Digital Max Resolution 7680 x 4320 and has Windows 8.1 64bit drivers to download.
Do you think anything on my motherboard will stop 4k @ 60fps from working? Link to Asus P6T Deluxe V 2 Specs- http://en.all-specs.net/model/1077367/
