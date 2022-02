Cheap GPU (AMD or Nvidia) to power 4k monitor on Windows 8.1?

Here is the situation. I have a state of the art 5950x based workstation for work (stays offline). I have a second decent PC, but my wife has hijacked it for streaming online classes.So I am left with an ancient PC for web use. This ancient PC is connected to a 1920 x1080, 24" monitor. My 5950x workstation is connected to a 32" 4k monitor, this 4k monitor can switch between various inputs on the press of a button.I want to connect my ancient PC to my 32" 4k monitor too. My problem is that it runs Win 8.1 + GTX 580. The GTX580 can't drive a 4k monitor. So I thought about getting something like a GeForce GTX 1650. They unfortunately don't have Win 8.1 drivers!So the next option was to upgrade the ancient PC to Win 10, unfortunately the motherboard doesn't support Win10I tried few times, and it fails.It seems some cheaper AMD cards might support 4k on Win 8.1 officially? I could easily build a new cheap PC but rather not be forced, I am planning to build a decent PC around Ryzen7000 etc in the future.So my question, which cheap GPU will drive 4k monitor on Windows 8.1 with native/official drivers (not edited ones). This PC is purely for web surfing, I don't game.MOBO- Asus P&T Delux V.2CPU- i7 920OS- Win 8.1Thanks!- Looks like this will work? Link- ASUS-GT1030 2GB for $109?? Digital Max Resolution 7680 x 4320 and has Windows 8.1 64bit drivers to download.Do you think anything on my motherboard will stop 4k @ 60fps from working? Link to Asus P6T Deluxe V 2 Specs- http://en.all-specs.net/model/1077367/