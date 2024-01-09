Cheap but decent 120mm fans for upside down mounting?

So I need to replace some old fans that are beginning to wear out, one of which has reached the point of grinding even. But it has to be pretty low budget at this point and the system doesn't get terribly hot anyway, so I don't need high static pressure Noctuas or anything like that. I'm more interested in getting something that will hopefully last a good while (within reason.) And I don't need LEDs, but if a good option in my budget has them that's fine because I can always just clip them anyway (they always run on a separate circuit.) Well, I realize that quality and cheapness don't generally go hand-in-hand and some compromise is necessary, but many of the best fans cost almost $30 and that's just not going to work for me. To some extent I'll have to compromise and maybe get something that wouldn't last as long as would be ideal, but at least I want to find something not so poor it won't even last more than a year or so.



I tried to do some searching first of course. It's a bit difficult to specifically search for things that handle upside down mounting well though. As a point of clarity (since in my searches I found a lot of people not knowing the difference,) when it's upside down it pulls the components more and can stress the components more making them not last as long -- especially if you add some heat to the mix. Many fans are known not to last as well upside down versus any other mounting position and it's especially a problem in cheaper power supplies. Unfortunately, it's kind of hard to search this specific thing short of actually going through a bunch of manufacturer websites and digging through whitesheets, but I'm pretty sure there are reviewers out there that I've read having discussed this in the past (mostly in regards to PSUs) so someone out there likely has looked at least somewhat at which case fans hold up (if nothing else as a potential replacement option.)