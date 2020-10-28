Cheap bluetooth dongle-less numpad to be converted into macro keys.

Looking at wireless keypads and see some are bluetooth that have a USB dongle. I asked if these have to use the dongle and they said yes.

I not sure if they're correct or what.



I have a Logitech g604 mouse and a ipega 9076 controller that use either bluetooth without a dongle or their 2.4ghz dongle that comes with them.



Anyone with bluetooth keypads with a dongle but don't have to use it?



I want to get a dirt cheap wireless pad to convert for use as shortcuts for graphical software and having one less thing to waste a USB port would be great. Also not built-in battery to go bad, just AA or AAA.