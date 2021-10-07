Cheap B-Stock Watercooling UV Colored Flexible + PETG Rigid Tubings

Primochill has some cheap tubings available here: https://www.primochill.com/collections/clearance-b-stock

$1.99/2ft of flexible colored UV tubing in various sizes
$1.75/15in of 14mm/16mm/0.5inch Rigid PETG tubing

Also an extra 8% off with coupon code "DONTGO" for email newsletter subscribers.

shed-Red_ae5439eb-238d-4248-991f-215815a09664_800x.jpg

00d2514c-964a-4cb2-9878-8f16487265c1_800x.jpg
 
