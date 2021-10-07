Cheap B-Stock Watercooling UV Colored Flexible + PETG Rigid Tubings

legcramp
legcramp
Aug 16, 2004
11,754
Primochill has some cheap tubings available here: https://www.primochill.com/collections/clearance-b-stock
$1.99/2ft of flexible colored UV tubing in various sizes
$1.75/15in of 14mm/16mm/0.5inch Rigid PETG tubing
Also an extra 8% off with coupon code "DONTGO" for email newsletter subscribers.
