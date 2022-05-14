Cheap and ultra-wide 4K60?

Forum seems slow on this topic, but back in the day I did receive a recommendation for my favorite phone, ever, here, the LG V20. Which I still use because it does the thing. But it doesn't have the right 4G bands or the right VoLTE, so its days are numbered as far as being able to function as a communication device.



Top contender for replacement was a Galaxy S10 as it was cheap, had a triple camera setup, and an advertised 60, 120, 240, 960!!! FPS. Found out the hard way that only one camera is worth anything on that device, if you want manual control or 60+FPS. Colors were over-saturated on both the display and camera. Display essentially had two options; over-saturated, or too low of a CCT. Kind of bizarre. You just couldn't have a natural-looking appearance to anything the phone looked at on the screen or camera. They included sliders for each color, but they literally did nothing at all. Just little toy sliders lol!



V60 is what I'm looking at now, as it appears to offer manual control with both cameras(no tele, unfortunately). But, the module they used for the ultra-wide only supports 60FPS at 1080P. Geeze louise. First world problems, amirite? Fantastic battery, though.



The V40 is cheap and appears to offer 4K60 ultrawide, but it's getting a bit old and didn't receive a good battery life. Also, USB 2.0. Curious. Card-slot, though. Might go with it just for the price and 4K ultra-wide 60fps.