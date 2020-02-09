Cheap 6600k

6600k $50
So the motherboard crapped out on my wife's pc today. Instead of buying a replacement board for an old CPU i upgraded her to a new ryzen build.
I have no way of testing the cpu. The board wouldn't turn on so it gave no error codes.
If you are interested send me a message and we can work something out.
heat is xjustmex21
