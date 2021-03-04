Cheap 10G Switch in 2021? Does it exist?

Hey all,
So are there "cheap" deals to be had on 10G hardware? Looking to plug all this cat6 I have placed throughout my home and would love the glorious throughput to my NAS with the 2nd benefit of faster access to the iSCSI targets I have on the NAS.
Based on this video here a year ago you could get an Arista 7050T, an older 48 port 10G switch for $400. That is no longer the case as they are now going for more than $1200 now which ruins their value proposition. The cheapest switch seems to be the Mikrotik CRS312 but it's only 12 ports. Anyone have any recommendations or selections for 16 ports or higher?
So are there "cheap" deals to be had on 10G hardware? Looking to plug all this cat6 I have placed throughout my home and would love the glorious throughput to my NAS with the 2nd benefit of faster access to the iSCSI targets I have on the NAS.
Based on this video here a year ago you could get an Arista 7050T, an older 48 port 10G switch for $400. That is no longer the case as they are now going for more than $1200 now which ruins their value proposition. The cheapest switch seems to be the Mikrotik CRS312 but it's only 12 ports. Anyone have any recommendations or selections for 16 ports or higher?