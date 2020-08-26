Chance to pre-order PS5 Direct from Sony

LurkerLito
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2007
- Messages
- 2,215
https://www.playstation.com/en-us/campaigns/2020/ps5-direct-pre-orders/
Looks like some kind of preorder lottery. If you get selected you will get a pre-order window via email where you can select which version of PS5 you want and any extra peripherals you want. All you need to do is sign up your PSN ID and it will email you if you are selected.
