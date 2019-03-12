Chained Echoes - Retro style JRPG inspired by Chrono Trigger, Xenogears and more

RanceJustice
Recently Chained Echoes successfully completed its Kickstarter campaign, with many stretch goals included! The game is an interesting homage to JRPGs from the SNES and PSX era, such as the Final Fantasy series, Chrono Trigger, and Xenogears. For more information on the game check out its Kickstarter page here -
It is scheduled for release within the next two years, they support Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4 consoles in addition to Windows/Mac/Linux PC support! At current, the cheapest pledge comes out to about $19 for a digital copy of the game on your platform of choice. There are also more in depth packages and extras/add-ons, including boxed editions for those who prefer physical ownership.
Since the close of the Kickstarter campaign, they have a PayPal-based store hosted on their own website for new backers. Thankfully, all the items include the same content and are at the same prices as KS. You can find it...
http://www.chainedechoes.com/paypal/
They plan to leave up this store at least until the end of March 31, so check it out! Best of all, all purchases via the store continue to apply to the Stretch Goals. Though the game achieved a great many goals, there are still a few (game content related) that have not yet been unlocked. As I write this, we're quite close to the 170K goal for "expanded airships and mech options" as its only a few hundred dollars away, and if we get the word out the 200K goal of "Special tag-team attacks" seems plausible as well
Enjoy!
