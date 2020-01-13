CES: Ireland-based app "HorsePal" monitors your expensive pets health

    tbh I would probably just velcro the monitoring vest onto my father.

    Ireland based company Horseware Products and Taoglas have teamed up to develop a special horse blanket with an electronic monitoring device that can be attached with Velcro. When connected over the cloud with the ‘Horsepal’ app, it allows the user to monitor almost every aspect of a horse’s health.

    “The horse is a valuable animal,” said Dermot O’Shea, Joint CEO of Taoglas.

    https://news3lv.com/news/local/ces-...-company-makes-app-that-monitor-horses-health
     
