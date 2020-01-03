CES 2020: Dell Announces UltraSharp U4320Q 42.5-Inch 4K IPS Monitor

    erek

    CES Onslaught coming in soon? Major news from big players in the industry. This Monitor certainly is big.

    "The key improvement that the UltraSharp U4320Q has over its predecessor is its adjustable stand that can now regulate height, tilt, and swivel, as well as a modernized set of connectors. In addition to usual DisplayPort and HDMI inputs, the new unit has a USB Type-C port that supports DisplayPort alt mode and can deliver up to 90 W of power to the host. The monitor fully supports Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture capabilities and can work with up to four PCs at once. Unfortunately, the display does not have a built-in KVM. Moreover, it does not have built-in speakers either."

    https://www.anandtech.com/show/15236/ces-2020-dell-ultrasharp-u4320q
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    Very nice. My Asus XG438Q is pretty nice, but the BGR pixel arrangement is a bit of a bummer.

    Wouyld love to have something with a good IPS panel like that.

    Too bad it's only 60hz and no Free/G-Sync
     
