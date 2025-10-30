CEO of spyware maker Memento Labs confirms one of its government customers was caught using its malware

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,062
“When he acquired Hacking Team, Lezzi told TechCrunch that the company only had three government customers remaining, a far cry from the more than 40 government customers that Hacking Team had in 2015. That same year, a hacktivist called Phineas Fisher broke into the startup’s servers and siphoned offsome 400 gigabytes of internal emails, contracts, documents, and the source code for its spyware.
Before the hack, Hacking Team’s customers in Ethiopia, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates were caught targeting journalists, critics, and dissidents using the company’s spyware. Once Phineas Fisher published the company’s internal data online, journalists revealed that a Mexican regional government used Hacking Team’s spyware to target local politicians and that Hacking Team had sold to countries with human rights abuses, including Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan, among others.
Lezzi declined to tell TechCrunch how many customers Memento currently has but implied it was fewer than 100 customers. He also said that there are only two current Memento employees left from Hacking Team’s former staff.
The discovery of Memento’s spyware shows that this type of surveillance technology keeps proliferating, according to John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher who has investigated spyware abuses for a decade at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab.
It also shows that a controversial company can die because of a spectacular hack and several scandals, and yet a new company with brand-new spyware can still come out of its ashes.
“It tells us that we need to keep up the fear of consequences,” Scott-Railton told TechCrunch. “It says a lot that echoes of the most radioactive, embarrassed and hacked brand are still around.””
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2025/10/28/c...nment-customers-was-caught-using-its-malware/
Before the hack, Hacking Team’s customers in Ethiopia, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates were caught targeting journalists, critics, and dissidents using the company’s spyware. Once Phineas Fisher published the company’s internal data online, journalists revealed that a Mexican regional government used Hacking Team’s spyware to target local politicians and that Hacking Team had sold to countries with human rights abuses, including Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan, among others.
Lezzi declined to tell TechCrunch how many customers Memento currently has but implied it was fewer than 100 customers. He also said that there are only two current Memento employees left from Hacking Team’s former staff.
The discovery of Memento’s spyware shows that this type of surveillance technology keeps proliferating, according to John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher who has investigated spyware abuses for a decade at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab.
It also shows that a controversial company can die because of a spectacular hack and several scandals, and yet a new company with brand-new spyware can still come out of its ashes.
“It tells us that we need to keep up the fear of consequences,” Scott-Railton told TechCrunch. “It says a lot that echoes of the most radioactive, embarrassed and hacked brand are still around.””
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2025/10/28/c...nment-customers-was-caught-using-its-malware/