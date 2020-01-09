Central IL PCs /partout, Moto G5 Plus, modding, watercooling, electronics

Putting everything back up for end of summer cleaning, going through all the boxes. Items located in Central IL and can do a meetup if close by. Otherwise, I ship USPS, at cost to buyer unless noted that shipping is included. Paypal if possible, please. Free items with purchase or trade, otherwise OBO. Updated 1/9/2020 WTB/Trade: - Board games - I'm working on a local group and loaner program for tabletop. - 2+ TB hdd (manufactured 2017 or newer) Pics (let me know if it doesn't work, its a shared google drive folder): https://photos.app.goo.gl/CimCEBVLN9UrCJiQA Modding / Repair $1 - Bag of miscellaneous screws from power supplies. $1 - Ancient Zalman aluminum "small type" waterblock. Not good for anything besides a pet project. Unused, no hardware. Free - Wifi Antenna bulkhead fitting, new. Has washer and nut. $0.25 - 4 pin molex connectors, male and female, cut from fans. Some have wire tails. $1 - 12v 4 pin molex power tap - female 4 pin (12in length) to 5 inch male/female passthrough. $1 - 3 pin locking wire connections - heavy gage wire, bare ends, about 10 inch OAL. $0.25 - Ideal 2 wire push lock quick disconnects - 120v 3amp max. Nonreversible polarity. $0.50 - assorted 5.25" drive bay covers. $1 - 8 pin PCI-e power cable extension male/female. about 10 $5 - assorted nylon barb fittings - new/ new in bag - planned to use with a peltier experiment, never did. Free - purple thermaltake drive rails $0.50 - 3 pin molex fan tail $2 - 12v Temperature Probe, white bezel LCD. Probe attached to unit, 4 pin molex to 2 pin can detach. Two available. $5 - 12v Temperature Probe G1/4 threaded to 8/10mm compression fitting. Hardware $45 - i3-2100, Foxconn H61 Motherboard, 8gb DDR3, Kingston 90gb sata SSD $35 - Radeon 6870 1gb, XFX dual fan, supposedly a lifetime warranty, still registered. $0.50 - 80mm fan, grill, and screws. Clear plastic. $2 - Two black 80mm fans, sleeved green. Both fan wires merged into single 3pin molex. $5 - "450w" cheap chinese power supply. Used for testing fans, lights, etc. Do not use for hardware you can't lose in a puff of smoke. $3 - Abit Airpace pci-e x1 wireless card, 54g. Doesn't seem to have support in windows 10. Last worked on my win7 pc. $1 - IDE DVD drive Toshiba Samsung SD-616. With cable, for that retro build. $1 - PCI D-link network card. DFE-530TX+. Also retro build. $5 - HP 570 series 180w power supply. Manufactured by Lite-On or Delta. $325 or PM for parts - local only near 61606 - Light gaming rig: Zalman S2, corsair cx450, intel g4560, 256gb inland pro nvme m.2, 2tb 7200rpm hdd, rx580 4gb, msi h270a-pro, 8gb ddr4, new kb/mouse, win 10 pro x64. $5 - HP Slim DVD-RW SATA drives. New pulls from HP midtowers. $1 - Nvidia SLI bridge - ribbon cable type $20 - Koolance PC3 series case watercooling unit. Pulled from case, tested working. Dual pump with controller, two 80mm fans under shroud assembly. Has power switch passthrough, temp probe (not pictured). Original mounting brackets and screws. Koolance 1/4" ID compression barbs are built into rad. $5 - Koolance intel 775 waterblock, 1/4" ID tubing compression barb, with hardware. Free - PCI TV and Radio tuner card. Pulled from an HP PC. $15 - XSPC Rasa socket 115x waterblock - Used, cleaned with vinegar and distilled. Has backplate and hardware, original box $35 - EK Supremacy water block - used, cleaned. EK precisemount mounting kit, and a spare new o-ring included. Block has socket 115x mounting plate. Audio/Video/Electronics $5 - Net10 wireless samsung galaxy discover. Never activated, used briefly as a Roku remote. Might be good as a Mp3 player or kid's toy. Runs android 4.0 i think. $5 - Omnimount AB-2 bookshelf speaker wallmount kit. New in sealed package. $85 - Moto G5 Plus, Lunar Grey, Factory Unlocked 32gb. Has 64gb microSD card, and TPU bumper case. Bought new at Bestbuy 2018, used for a week until my Note was warrantied. Sat in a drawer since. Updated to Android 8.1 Accessories Free - S-video to composite (red green blue RCA) adapter cable Free - legacy CD Audio cable 4 pin. $25 - Logitech G203 Prodigy Mouse. New in sealed box. $50 - Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2016 - New in box. Green backlit mechanical keyboard, USB/Audio passthrough $8 - 20ft or 25ft DVI extension cable. Male / Female Gaming $4 -Xbox 360 core fan assembly - Delta Electronics - X801127-001 $1 - Bag of 6 xbox 360 core case screws. $5 - xbox 360 20gb hard drive. From the first generation xbox 360. Miscellaneous $2 - Board game punches - assortment of 5. Multiple lots available. Spoiler: Sold Items $160 - FX 8350, 16gb ddr3, 990fx board $140 - iPhone 6s 2018 32gb space gray, sealed box - AT&T prepaid w/SIM and bill credit attached. Bought to use for work and went with android for ease of use. $150 Asus x299-A Prime, used ~1 year, with box and I/O plate, cpu cover on socket. $75 - Blue Yeti Blackout edition USB Microphone. New. $10 - Coolermaster Cooldrive 6 - All cables / temp probes / screws. Fits 3.5" drive inside, has 40mm fan. 5.25" bay mount. Three 3pin molex fan out with LCD display. $240 - I7-7700 intel 1151 with MSI Z270 Gaming M3. Original owner. All board accessories included. $12 - Koolance 120mm aluminum radiator, with screws. New in box $1 - PCI slot cover with 9 pin COM port / ribbon cable. Plugs into motherboard com port pinout.