Central IL PCs /partout, Moto G5 Plus, modding, watercooling, electronics

1/9/2020

Modding / Repair

$2 - 12v Temperature Probe, white bezel LCD. Probe attached to unit, 4 pin molex to 2 pin can detach. Two available.

$5 - assorted nylon barb fittings - new/ new in bag - planned to use with a peltier experiment, never did.

$0.25 - 4 pin molex connectors, male and female, cut from fans. Some have wire tails.

Free - Wifi Antenna bulkhead fitting, new. Has washer and nut.

$1 - Ancient Zalman aluminum "small type" waterblock. Not good for anything besides a pet project. Unused, no hardware.

1 - Bag of miscellaneous screws from power supplies.

Hardware

$45 - i3-2100, Foxconn H61 Motherboard, 8gb DDR3, Kingston 90gb sata SSD

$35 - Radeon 6870 1gb, XFX dual fan, supposedly a lifetime warranty, still registered.

$0.50 - 80mm fan, grill, and screws. Clear plastic.

$2 - Two black 80mm fans, sleeved green. Both fan wires merged into single 3pin molex.

$5 - "450w" cheap chinese power supply. Used for testing fans, lights, etc. Do not use for hardware you can't lose in a puff of smoke.

$3 - Abit Airpace pci-e x1 wireless card, 54g. Doesn't seem to have support in windows 10. Last worked on my win7 pc.

$1 - IDE DVD drive Toshiba Samsung SD-616. With cable, for that retro build.

$1 - PCI D-link network card. DFE-530TX+. Also retro build.

$5 - HP 570 series 180w power supply. Manufactured by Lite-On or Delta.

$325 or PM for parts - local only near 61606 - Light gaming rig: Zalman S2, corsair cx450, intel g4560, 256gb inland pro nvme m.2, 2tb 7200rpm hdd, rx580 4gb, msi h270a-pro, 8gb ddr4, new kb/mouse, win 10 pro x64.

$5 - HP Slim DVD-RW SATA drives. New pulls from HP midtowers.

$1 - Nvidia SLI bridge - ribbon cable type

$20 - Koolance PC3 series case watercooling unit. Pulled from case, tested working. Dual pump with controller, two 80mm fans under shroud assembly. Has power switch passthrough, temp probe (not pictured). Original mounting brackets and screws. Koolance 1/4" ID compression barbs are built into rad.

$5 - Koolance intel 775 waterblock, 1/4" ID tubing compression barb, with hardware.

Free - PCI TV and Radio tuner card. Pulled from an HP PC.

$15 - XSPC Rasa socket 115x waterblock - Used, cleaned with vinegar and distilled. Has backplate and hardware, original box