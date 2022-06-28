Celebrate: I beat a game at the arcade! SF4.

B

biggles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 25, 2005
Messages
2,187
So I was off on vacation for a couple of days with the wife. We went into a video game arcade in Santa Cruz, CA. Now, I had already played SF2 and SF 4 in the past, the latter on Xbox 360. So of course I knew the basics (combos, specials, super specials, etc). I managed to beat the game with Ken with just one play and no continues! Pretty exciting, my wife was shocked as she did not realize there are arcade games that actually have an ending. Anyway, first time in my life I have ever made it to the end in an arcade game. Anybody else beaten any arcade games in the past? Pretty great feeling actually.
 
Westwood

Westwood

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
6,961
I beat the Lava Jet Ski thing in Battletoads when I was, like, seven.

Probably the peak of my gaming experience.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
3,965
I remember beating some of those 'beat 'em up' games, but that was only because I spent too many quarters on them. Can't say I've ever beaten a fighting game in the arcade.

What happens after you beat the game? Does it restart at a higher difficulty? Eat your quarter and tell you to insert a new coin if you want to continue playing?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top