Celebrate: I beat a game at the arcade! SF4.

So I was off on vacation for a couple of days with the wife. We went into a video game arcade in Santa Cruz, CA. Now, I had already played SF2 and SF 4 in the past, the latter on Xbox 360. So of course I knew the basics (combos, specials, super specials, etc). I managed to beat the game with Ken with just one play and no continues! Pretty exciting, my wife was shocked as she did not realize there are arcade games that actually have an ending. Anyway, first time in my life I have ever made it to the end in an arcade game. Anybody else beaten any arcade games in the past? Pretty great feeling actually.