erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,438
Interesting, a bit over my head!
"“If you want to integrate chiplets from vendor A with chiplets from vendor B, and their interfaces are not compatible, you need a way to glue them together,” he said. “And the only way to glue them together is with active circuits in the interposer.”
Chiplet designs have become more and more in fashion over the last several years. Notable designs include Xilinx Virtex VU19P, Intel Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA, Barefoot Networks’ Tofino 2 and AMD’s Zen 2 lineup. Intel has been most active in trying to foster an industry-wide chiplet ecosystem, most notably for its Agilex FPGAs."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/cea-leti-creates-96-core-cpu-from-six-chiplets-with-active-interposer
"“If you want to integrate chiplets from vendor A with chiplets from vendor B, and their interfaces are not compatible, you need a way to glue them together,” he said. “And the only way to glue them together is with active circuits in the interposer.”
Chiplet designs have become more and more in fashion over the last several years. Notable designs include Xilinx Virtex VU19P, Intel Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA, Barefoot Networks’ Tofino 2 and AMD’s Zen 2 lineup. Intel has been most active in trying to foster an industry-wide chiplet ecosystem, most notably for its Agilex FPGAs."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/cea-leti-creates-96-core-cpu-from-six-chiplets-with-active-interposer