CDPR Announces Official AMD FSR 4 Support for Cyberpunk 2077

"CD Projekt Red earlier today announced that "Cyberpunk 2077" officially supports AMD FSR 4. The support comes in the form of the latest patch to the game, and is intended to be paired with AMD Software Adrenalin 25.8.1 WHQL or later graphics drivers. The new feature leverages FSR 4 on compatible GPUs to significantly improve image quality in all performance presets, since it replaces the older shader-based upscaling models of FSR 2.2 with newer AI ML-based models that are more accurate. For now, only AMD Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards powered by the RDNA 4 graphics architecture support FSR 4."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339652/cdpr-announces-official-amd-fsr-4-support-for-cyberpunk-2077
 
