CD Projekt Red says it was hacked but won't pay the ransom

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
19,435
CD Projekt Red has been hacked, with several company documents and source codes for their games being stolen and held under ransom...the note claims that the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent, and an unreleased version of Witcher 3 has been stolen...documents relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations, "and more" are also allegedly compromised

CDPR hasn't explicitly confirmed or stated what data has been dumped, saying the hackers gained access to "certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group." They also reassured people that currently, there is no evidence to suggest any personal data of players was stolen...the hackers also managed to encrypt CDPR's servers, though the company has confirmed "our backups remain intact. We have already secured our IT infrastructure and begun restoring the data."...

https://www.engadget.com/cd-projekt-red-says-it-was-hacked-but-wont-pay-any-ransom-090055291.html
 

Attachments

  • 852.jpg
    852.jpg
    351.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 853.jpg
    853.jpg
    101.6 KB · Views: 0
B

Bowman15

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 7, 2015
Messages
1,621
The hits just keep coming for them. The restore and forensics are going to be pricey...but glad they didn't cave.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top