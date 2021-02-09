CD Projekt Red says it was hacked but won't pay the ransom

CD Projekt Red has been hacked, with several company documents and source codes for their games being stolen and held under ransom...the note claims that the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent, and an unreleased version of Witcher 3 has been stolen...documents relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations, "and more" are also allegedly compromisedCDPR hasn't explicitly confirmed or stated what data has been dumped, saying the hackers gained access to "certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group." They also reassured people that currently, there is no evidence to suggest any personal data of players was stolen...the hackers also managed to encrypt CDPR's servers, though the company has confirmed "our backups remain intact. We have already secured our IT infrastructure and begun restoring the data."...