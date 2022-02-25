CD PROJEKT RED Donating Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

"The recent invasion on Ukraine, our friends and neighbours, left us shocked and outraged. In solidarity with all victims of this act of aggression, the CD PROJEKT Group has decided to support humanitarian aid efforts by donating 1 million PLN to the
@PAH_org"

"We cannot remain indifferent in the face of such injustice and we ask everybody to join in and help in any way you can. Together we can make a huge difference!"

Fund Site
Polska Akcja Humanitarna (PAH)
https://twitter.com/PAH_org

I don't want this thread to turn political, please refrain from that.

I wanted to post this so that if you're thinking about helping the Ukrainian people and don't know where to start, this would be a good beginning.

God be with the Ukrainian people.
 
i don't wish to turn this into anything political either - i simply want to say that it feels good being able to agree so strongly about something like this with pretty much everyone.
 
