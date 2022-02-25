CD PROJEKT RED Donating Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

Fund Site

"The recent invasion on Ukraine, our friends and neighbours, left us shocked and outraged. In solidarity with all victims of this act of aggression, the CD PROJEKT Group has decided to support humanitarian aid efforts by donating 1 million PLN to the"We cannot remain indifferent in the face of such injustice and we ask everybody to join in and help in any way you can. Together we can make a huge difference!"Polska Akcja Humanitarna (PAH)I wanted to post this so that if you're thinking about helping the Ukrainian people and don't know where to start, this would be a good beginning.God be with the Ukrainian people.