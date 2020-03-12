erek
You all ready for GOTY 2020 already?
"Polish gaming powerhouse CD Projekt confirmed that it has no plans of sitting idle after finishing work on its magnum opus and the year's most anticipated game, "Cyberpunk 2077." In an interview with journalists, CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński announced that the company will begin work on the next chapter in "The Witcher" franchise. Kiciński wouldn't take names or call the game "The Witcher 4," but simply that the game will be set in the fictional universe by Andrzej Sapkowski. Kiciński stated that a small team within CDPR will be tasked with preparatory work on this game, while larger teams will focus on DLCs and content additions for "Cyberpunk 2077" over an extended period of time."
https://www.techpowerup.com/264702/cd-projekt-red-confirms-a-the-witcher-title-will-follow-cyberpunk-2077
