CD Projekt is not for sale - CEO

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,593
Even with the dismal failure of Cyberpunk 2077, the CEO isn't yet ready to sell
"After two years without a major new release, CD Projekt is due to present "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty" in Los Angeles on June 8 during the Summer Game Fest: Play Days.
"We are also planning a range of other events around the world, and will have more information to share in the coming weeks", Kicinski said.
"Phantom Liberty" is the last game produced on company's own RED engine, with CD Projekt switching to the external Unreal Engine 5 for upcoming projects, which include among others a new Witcher trilogy, a remake of Witcher 1 and a Cyberpunk sequel.
CD Projekt has sold over 20 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 so far. It also said that it had sold more than 50 million copies of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" so far, with the entire Witcher trilogy's sales now exceeding 75 million copies."
Source: https://www.reuters.com/technology/cd-projekts-first-quarter-profit-rises-1-yy-2023-05-29/
