CCTV server software - what do you roll?

Curious whether others are running custom CCTV servers for home or small business, if so what software are you using?

I'm trying ZoneMinder but it's a bit rough around the edges and seems very resource intensive (chews up a whole CPU core just looking at a single camera feed, not even recording or event monitoring)
Maybe my hardware isn't up to the task...? (Xeon E5-2680)

Milestone XProtect also do a free Essential+ version but that runs on Windows and requires SQL Server so bit of a dead end for me.

For me it needs to run offline so not looking for anything cloud hosted or cloud linked.
 
