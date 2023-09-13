CCTV DVR and it's software program stops communicating

I have a CCTV DVR (Speco Tech if that matters) that uses a software program to connect to a PC. There are two basic modes; Live TV and Playback. Both functions are pretty much self explanatory.

I was having issues with the 1st unit I received (new) but that one did NOT have this issue. The 2nd one did. No changes on my end, thou I did update the F/W in my Router (running DD-WRT). I reverted back to the F/W version that was in the Router, but NO change. Problem remained.

I uninstalled the software and re-installed it, but no change. Rebooting the DVR makes no difference. I contacted the manufacture (US based support for a change), but they claim none of their units do this (of course), but they did point a finger to the PC (of course, it couldn't possibly be their fault) which I was waiting for them to do that. Except for the fact the 1st unit did NOT have this issue, it had numerous others not related.



If I just open and run the program without changing the 4 camera view, all is fine, data continues to be sent, but when I choose any specific camera, then return to the 2x2 (Quad) view the data stream just dies out and the images are frozen. If I click back to any single camera the data may return, but it usually dies out after a minute or so. Closing the program and re-opening it brings it back to square one.



I use a program called 'Bit Meter' (similar to DU Meter) to continuously monitor LAN & WAN status as to data flow in and out. This is how I determined it was a data flow issue. (I have used one or the other of these for well over a decade, great troubleshooting tool !!). The max data xfer rate is 10Mb/sec. thou it's usually around 5-6 Mb/sec.



Now, to add to the mystery; if I change to 'Playback', the problem seems to go away (AFAIK). Data flow is back and it doesn't seem to be affected my any actions I do.

I don't know if the software used a different port between Live View and Playback, I believe it's the same. That was the only area that may explain this that I could think of.



Details;

Static IP addresses !!

Win 7 Pro x64,

AMD based Gigabyte MB, FX8350 processor, 8GB of memory, wired Ethernet,

NO A/V or local Firewall programs running, no suspicious processes or services running. I use ProcessHacker (poor name choice), it's a superior substitute for Task Manager).

The program does install MS C++ 2010



Any ideas out there??