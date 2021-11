So ccleaner is telling me in its new updated software i have 9 new drivers to update. IT being ccleaner doesnt do it and windows updates dont find any new drivers to update or install right now. Sound updates, keyboard, mouse,amd motherboard related stuff ? I just re-installed Win 10 Pro with all new updated drivers from amd for my board, nvidia for graphics, realtek for sound etc... what gives here ? Is there any software that can find and update all of these for me for free?