CBS Makes Star Trek: Picard Pilot Free On YouTube 'For a Limited Time'

I'll finally have an opportunity to see the first episode! Hopefully this weekend!
"CBS has not said whether it plans to make other episodes available for free on YouTube in the future, but it seems likely. The description for the video says the episode will only be available "for a limited time" and that it's presented by Geico. It does not, however, clarify how long "a limited time" is or when the video might become unavailable."
