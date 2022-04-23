CAUION: APC UPS breaks Ethernet over power line

A tale of caution.

I have this pair of old Netgear power line adapters. So I used these adapters to put my HP 401 printer on the home LAN. Life was good again.

Until I noticed that one of the power line connectors was not connected to a UPS (which protects my cable modem and some other gear). So I plugged the powerline connector into a power strip connected to the UPS. Uh oh.Then life wasn't so good. I couldn't get the pair of powerline connectors to recognize each other. (This looks bad on front of my wife, when I had told her, "No problem, it will take just a minute.") 30 minutes later, duuuuuuuuh, it occurred to me that I needed to plug the powerline connector directly into a wall outlet.

Presto! Now the power line adapters work the way they are supposed to, and life has become good again.
 
