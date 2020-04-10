Caught the upgrade bug, upgrading from Crucual MX100 128GB to 2TB SSD or 2TB nvme (X570)

greyboxer

Oct 23, 2017
Hey [H]

Caught the upgrade bug and went down a bit of a rabbit hole. I am building an X570 system with the intent to have a nice quiet and cool solid gaming PC. Right now with my signature rig, the office with my PC is easily 10f-15f hotter during a long gaming session. With summer approaching I decided to build on the 7nm Ryzen 65w processor 3700x to save on heat and energy.

However, the upgrade bug hit bc I am currently sitting with my OS installed on an aging 128gb crucial MX100 and its pretty tight on there. My games are all on a 1TB 850 evo. Upgrade bug means I think I better future proof and get a huge 2TB NVME drive. But seeing many reviews, these things run 100 celcius plus. I am probably better off with an older but cooler 2TB SSD as the base of my build, given the small real world differences between SATA SSD and nvme. Prices right now are nearly equal between good SSD like 860 Evo and an M.2 NVME 970 evo plus or sx8200.

Anyone else notice a huge heat difference between a couple faster NVME drives vs SSDs? In either case, is it even worth changing over to the M.2 nvme interface?
 
BlueLineSwinger

Dec 1, 2011
Those extra-high temperature numbers are usually seen when the SSD is being hit hard with artificial benchmarks. I wouldn't worry about it for normal usage.

Unless your mainboard and/or case choice means you can't keep using the 850 Evo for game storage, I'd recommend a 500 GB-1 TB SSD for the OS. If you shop around for sales, you can probably find a good NVMe SSD for not too much more than a SATA unit (e.g., Newegg currently has the WD SN750 on sale).
 
Ultra-m-a-n

Apr 19, 2014
If you are really worried about it, you can just get a heatsink for the drive.

The benefits also include lower latency, and my favorite one, no cables!
 
