Cat6 over Cat5e for a New Home?

Retsam

Retsam

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 2, 2005
Messages
3,834
Hello.

Just need some help from someone experienced here.

To make a long story short, I bought a new home which I get to pick everything for. One of the wiring options is deciding what rooms to put Ethernet cable in and whether or not to upgrade the whole house to Cat6. They are charging $266 to upgrade cables to cat6. I just want to know if this is worth it to do? Halp!

I am considering installing POE Security cameras which would use power over ethernet as well, so that is part of my thoughts. Past that I dont see myself really "needing" the features of cat6 but maybe better for future proofing to do it now?
 
T

THUMPer

2[H]4U
Joined
May 6, 2008
Messages
3,648
As someone who is also building a new house, they offered cat6 as standard to me. But, here is what I would do. Upgrade to cat6 and pay the upgrade cost upfront if you can, don't roll it into your home price. The Data ports in my house were $160 per port. Whether it was data or cable. They also have an included "networking closet". I can't remember what they call it. But all cables run there. $266 for an upgrade and to have them run it, is a deal to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top