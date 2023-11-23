Cat6 bulk for wiring a house

K

KuJaX

KuJaX
Joined
Jan 8, 2001
Messages
15,776
I've always bought my ethernet, HDMI and audio cables from monoprice in the past.

Upon researching the new standards (cat6, cat6a, etc) it seems like there is a whole slew of "new" online retailers that focus exclusively on cables. Their prices seem to be more than monoprice which has me scratching my head if it is simply them being marketing companies or if they are offering a superior product.

Where are you buying your Cat6 bulk cabling and more importantly, why?
 
I bought mine from a local supplier, online seems to be hit or miss on quality.

When i renovated my house i did conduit runs to everyroom and the attic so i can upgrade if needed
 
