Cat6 bulk for wiring a house

I've always bought my ethernet, HDMI and audio cables from monoprice in the past.
Upon researching the new standards (cat6, cat6a, etc) it seems like there is a whole slew of "new" online retailers that focus exclusively on cables. Their prices seem to be more than monoprice which has me scratching my head if it is simply them being marketing companies or if they are offering a superior product.
Where are you buying your Cat6 bulk cabling and more importantly, why?
Upon researching the new standards (cat6, cat6a, etc) it seems like there is a whole slew of "new" online retailers that focus exclusively on cables. Their prices seem to be more than monoprice which has me scratching my head if it is simply them being marketing companies or if they are offering a superior product.
Where are you buying your Cat6 bulk cabling and more importantly, why?