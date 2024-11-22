Cat BIOS Colorful's Colorfire MEOW series

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,971
"Earlier this year, I said we need more anime girl PC parts. Not because I want to make my computer look like a Tumblr blog circa 2012, but because we need more variety and intentional visuals in a market that follows rote trends. And today, I saw not just a cat-themed motherboard, but a cat-themed BIOS update for it. Hell yeah!

VideoCardz.com shows off the latest BIOS update for the MEOW series of motherboards, a line from Colorful/Colorfire that’s covered in cartoon cats. Now the software is also covered in cats, along with new support for AM5 and Ryzen 9000 chip features."

1732313425653.png

1732313439889.png


Source: https://www.pcworld.com/article/253...at-bios-for-this-frickin-cat-motherboard.html
 
Very neat, but I am always a bit frustrated when these sorts of collabs are A) limited to China, Japan or other countries in Asia B) using exclusively mid tier at best components. The people who are going to spend extra on this sort o f aesthetic, especially as many collab versions are significantly so vs the standard models and only for a limited time, are likely to want higher end components. Don't get me wrong, I don't mind not everything being top o the line but having a 4060 and a B650 mobo chipset, have a 4090 and X670E too in the series. and finally C) are made by lower end board partners and sometimes don't have the quality of others. Yeston for instance is known for their cute stying and anime accents, but aside from being not generally sold in the West, they seem to bank more on the aesthetic vs using high end components that one may find in other brands.

I have to give some credit to Asus in recent years for at least deaing with most of thes issues - their recent Evangelion and Gundam collabs have made steps forward using higher end hardware and accessibility in the US (I remember the days of one of their Gundam Strix 3090 cards was Taiwan and Japan only and was excessively expensive during the cryptomining+pandemic boom, even above the otherwise insane "normal' card prices on the secondary market). i would like to see more manufacturers offer more unique aesthetics and custom collaborations, perhaps even crowdfunded comissioned versions to be made quickly if the targets are reached. If they could resist the urge to jack the prices to the moon, I'm sure many would be willing to pay a small premium to choose their monitor, motherboard, cooler, RAM, GPU etc..to have a unique and interesting design on a device they were already thinking about purchasing the standard aesthetic.
 
Whatever floats your boat.

I find the focus on aesthetics of computers a little annoying. I've never used RGB LED's and if they met my needs (size, airflow, etc) I'd still be buying cases without windows. But if someone likes this, I'm all for someone making it for them.

Heck, if I got it in a fire sale, I'd use it (if it were otherwise decent). No one can see it inside a case with no windows anyway :p

I'm an engineer. I'm all about function. Best possible cooling, lowest possible noise, highest possible overclocks, that kind of stuff. I couldn't give a rats ass about the aesthetics. A simple boring black Enterprise-looking box is perfect for me.
 
This looks so purrfect! After all, the internet's primary purpose is the streaming of cat videos and info vids on why your cat knows you're terrible cat staff.

Makes sense it's finally pawsible for mere bipeds to purchase systems pre-marked by our cat overlords. 😹😸:cat:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top