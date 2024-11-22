Cat BIOS Colorful's Colorfire MEOW series

Very neat, but I am always a bit frustrated when these sorts of collabs are A) limited to China, Japan or other countries in Asia B) using exclusively mid tier at best components. The people who are going to spend extra on this sort o f aesthetic, especially as many collab versions are significantly so vs the standard models and only for a limited time, are likely to want higher end components. Don't get me wrong, I don't mind not everything being top o the line but having a 4060 and a B650 mobo chipset, have a 4090 and X670E too in the series. and finally C) are made by lower end board partners and sometimes don't have the quality of others. Yeston for instance is known for their cute stying and anime accents, but aside from being not generally sold in the West, they seem to bank more on the aesthetic vs using high end components that one may find in other brands.



I have to give some credit to Asus in recent years for at least deaing with most of thes issues - their recent Evangelion and Gundam collabs have made steps forward using higher end hardware and accessibility in the US (I remember the days of one of their Gundam Strix 3090 cards was Taiwan and Japan only and was excessively expensive during the cryptomining+pandemic boom, even above the otherwise insane "normal' card prices on the secondary market). i would like to see more manufacturers offer more unique aesthetics and custom collaborations, perhaps even crowdfunded comissioned versions to be made quickly if the targets are reached. If they could resist the urge to jack the prices to the moon, I'm sure many would be willing to pay a small premium to choose their monitor, motherboard, cooler, RAM, GPU etc..to have a unique and interesting design on a device they were already thinking about purchasing the standard aesthetic.