Cat BIOS Colorful's Colorfire MEOW series

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,971
"Earlier this year, I said we need more anime girl PC parts. Not because I want to make my computer look like a Tumblr blog circa 2012, but because we need more variety and intentional visuals in a market that follows rote trends. And today, I saw not just a cat-themed motherboard, but a cat-themed BIOS update for it. Hell yeah!
VideoCardz.com shows off the latest BIOS update for the MEOW series of motherboards, a line from Colorful/Colorfire that’s covered in cartoon cats. Now the software is also covered in cats, along with new support for AM5 and Ryzen 9000 chip features."
Source: https://www.pcworld.com/article/253...at-bios-for-this-frickin-cat-motherboard.html
VideoCardz.com shows off the latest BIOS update for the MEOW series of motherboards, a line from Colorful/Colorfire that’s covered in cartoon cats. Now the software is also covered in cats, along with new support for AM5 and Ryzen 9000 chip features."
Source: https://www.pcworld.com/article/253...at-bios-for-this-frickin-cat-motherboard.html