Casualties of Hurricane Ian.

Just a couple pictures gaming-related of losses in our home. My wife and I lost everything... both cars, all our possessions, all of our furniture.... everything. The Nintendo 64 my grandmother bought me when the N64 launched who just happened to pass away the day after Hurricane Ian went over us. The box with the PS2, original Xbox, controllers, and Windows XP gaming laptop were in pristine condition, and the container full of original 60GB backwards compatible PS3s I was working on fixing them and invested a bunch of time and money into. My Nintendo Wii with wireless GameCube controller and everything was destroyed...Everything in these photos was just chucked into a dumpster which REALLY sucked and was hard to do.To say the least we are devasted, but just figured I'd share more since now we've relocated to another more stable location, and I have internet to share more things.