Castlevania Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night coming to PS4 10/26

gamerk2 said: The PSP version of Rondo was an abomination. Click to expand...

Armenius said: Played through SotN for the first time yesterday. It is exactly the Dracula X Chronicles version from the PSP, including the retranslation and new voice actors (I wish there were an option to choose between the two). This means it also includes the sharp and high flattened audio which got grating over the hours. Click to expand...

biggles said: Keeping in mind this originally ran on an 8-bit system it looks and sounds amazing Click to expand...

I heard this version of SotN has all the dialogue re-dubbed. I prefer the original hilarious voice acting. I think I am fine sticking with the PS1 and XBLA versions. I think this PS4 version has playable Maria though (I wonder if it is setup the same as the Saturn port Nocturne of Moonlight). As for Rondo of Blood, I played it to death on a PC-Engine emulator some years back. Got 100% complete, fully unlocked and explored both paths. One of my favorite games in the series (though I wish it had 8-way whipping like SCV4). The VCON version is censored. I wonder if this version is too. I tend to prefer the old-school Castlevania games over the Metroidvania ones, though I do love SotN. Some of the GBA/DS ones were decent. Hilariously Rondo of Blood is the only traditional Castlevania game I beat legit. Missed my chance to buy a mint-condition copy of the game for 100 bucks several years back. The CD add-on for PC-Engine/TurboGrafx-16 doesn't have copy protection, so you can just burn the game and run it on the real system, like Sega CD games. My friend has a TurboDuo and he played it that way. I think the version you can unlock in the PSP 2.5D remake has all the anime scenes translated.Yeah, the 2.5D one, maaan ain't that the truth. It was only worth getting so you could unlock the original version of Rondo of Blood.Ah yeah, so what I heard was true, it's has the re-dub. Boooo. An option to switch between the old voices and the new would have been much appreciated. Overall it sounds like this version of SotN is one to pass up on, meaning the only game that's worth it in this PS4 package is Rondo of Blood.Actually PC-Engine/TurboGrafx-16 is a 16-bit system. I think it was the first 16-bit system, the system that started the 4th generation of consoles, followed next by the Mega Drive/Genesis. Oh wait, maybe I'm wrong, cuz it has an 8-bit CPU. Ah well whatever. Still a 4th-gen system though.