Castlevania Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night coming to PS4 10/26

Armenius

Armenius

I hope this version brings back the 3D rendered cutscenes in SotN. The game just doesn't feel complete without them. Knowing Konami, though, it's probably just a straight up compile update for the PS3 version. I hope it's not the PSP version with the new voice overs that are even worse than the original...
 
T

twonunpackmule

Armenius said:
I hope this version brings back the 3D rendered cutscenes in SotN. The game just doesn't feel complete without them. Knowing Konami, though, it's probably just a straight up compile update for the PS3 version. I hope it's not the PSP version with the new voice overs that are even worse than the original...
Well, it doesn't look like Rondo is the PSP port. At least, not the main one you buy when getting it, but the "unlocked" one.

I'll settle for the Xbox Arcade Ports. But, I'll buy it twice if it's the whole package.

Also, wasn't the PS3 version just a PSone classics release? Did they cut out the 3D scenes from that? That would be really odd.

I don't think this is a long term exclusive. Probably just for the remainder of the year. I imagine an Xbox, Switch and PC version will be released too. I really, really want SOTN on PC. Fuck it. I really, really want an Official Castlevania on PC. Not those crappy 3D lag brawlers.
 
K

Kinsaras

From Konami's own Twitter.

No simple port, #Castlevania Requiem supports 4K/1080p upscaling, multiple high resolution backgrounds, different rendering options, full Trophy support (good luck w/ Platinum) and uses @PlayStation DualShock 4’s vibration, analog stick and speaker.

 
Armenius

Armenius

Kinsaras said:
From Konami's own Twitter.

No simple port, #Castlevania Requiem supports 4K/1080p upscaling, multiple high resolution backgrounds, different rendering options, full Trophy support (good luck w/ Platinum) and uses @PlayStation DualShock 4’s vibration, analog stick and speaker.

Good. I was worried that we would be stuck using the stretched aspect ratio.

Platinum for SotN won't be hard if they're anything like the 360 version's achievements. I've never played Rondo or any of its various versions and iterations, so we'll see how that goes.
 
K

Kinsaras

Armenius said:
Good. I was worried that we would be stuck using the stretched aspect ratio.

Platinum for SotN won't be hard if they're anything like the 360 version's achievements. I've never played Rondo or any of its various versions and iterations, so we'll see how that goes.
Rondo is a challenge. More like old school Castlevania. I could never beat it. I thought it was neat how it had different paths though.
 
B

biggles

Another neat thing in Rondo is that you can use in game credit to purchase hints on how to beat bosses. It is a good idea to teach players how to progress through the game without getting overwhelmed
 
Domingo

Domingo

The PSP Castlevania was ungodly difficult whatever it was. I can still fire up the old NES Castlevania (and IV, which was my fave) via emulator and do okay, but that game shut me down in a hurry.
I haven't touched Castlevania 3 since I was a kid, but that was also a tough one based upon memory.
 
K

Kinsaras

Domingo said:
The PSP Castlevania was ungodly difficult whatever it was. I can still fire up the old NES Castlevania (and IV, which was my fave) via emulator and do okay, but that game shut me down in a hurry.
I haven't touched Castlevania 3 since I was a kid, but that was also a tough one based upon memory.
Have you played Symphony of the Night? It's pretty easy. Only a few bosses give me any real challenge. Once you know how to equip against them, they aren't so bad.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Kinsaras said:
Have you played Symphony of the Night? It's pretty easy. Only a few bosses give me any real challenge. Once you know how to equip against them, they aren't so bad.
Yup, I've played that one quite a bit. Never got the max % or anything like that, but I've completed the upside-down castle variation and probably explored 90% of both castles. Completed the 3 Nintendo DS games that were also very similar and actually did get everything in the very first one of those.

The PSP one was a different animal though. It felt like I was getting hit from all angles and taking super heavy damage every time. It was just too much. I completed maybe 2 levels of it and just wasn't having fun. Guacamelee and Shadow Complex are more my speed, although I do still like I and IV quite a bit.
 
G

g00z13

Damnit, now that i've transitioned to PC from consoles they just have to bring back some old school classics to the PS4. Too many systems!!!!
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

I have the original PS1 disk I couldn't find it anywhere but Gamestop had it like 15 years ago for like 10.00
 
C

Colonel Sanders

lol @ their tweet touting "4k/1080p upscaling." That literally means it's the original content output to your display's resolution... in other words the bare minimum required to display it on a modern TV/monitor.
 
V

vegeta535

Colonel Sanders said:
lol @ their tweet touting "4k/1080p upscaling." That literally means it's the original content output to your display's resolution... in other words the bare minimum required to display it on a modern TV/monitor.
What more do you expect? The assests of these games are over 20 years old. It would be better at that point to remake the game. This is just a cheap cash grab like all the other rereleases.
 
C

Colonel Sanders

vegeta535 said:
What more do you expect. The assests of these games are over 20 years old. It would be better at that point to remake the game. This is just a cheap cash grab like all the other rereleases.
I totally agree, but their tweet was clearly trying to make it sound like it was more than just a straight port.. which is exactly what it is
 
G

g00z13

Well as long as it doesnt look too bad, another one for the backlog. :)
 
Averox

Averox

I mean, it's not going to look bad. It's just not going to look great. You really can't make it look better without just going back and recreating all the sprites. At least for SOTN.
As for Rondo of Blood it looks like they're putting in the old one and not the newer polygonal one on PSP which had SOTN as an unlockable (lol).

I've got a PSVita and have Rondo and SOTN on there so I'm alright.
 
G

gamerk2

Domingo said:
The PSP Castlevania was ungodly difficult whatever it was. I can still fire up the old NES Castlevania (and IV, which was my fave) via emulator and do okay, but that game shut me down in a hurry.
I haven't touched Castlevania 3 since I was a kid, but that was also a tough one based upon memory.
The PSP version of Rondo was an abomination.

I actually found CVIII to be easier then CV; probably because Death was less of a problem in III even without Triple Holy Water to keep him in stunlock. Heck, even Dracula isn't that hard to deal with once you learn how to manipulate his attacks. CV basically forces you to keep bosses in stunlock by comparison.

And Sypha's route is cheating; her orbs just destroy everything trivially.


Kinsaras said:
Have you played Symphony of the Night? It's pretty easy. Only a few bosses give me any real challenge. Once you know how to equip against them, they aren't so bad.
Just use Holy Water; it's broken. Aside from that, there's only one or two bosses that can realistically kill you.

Domingo said:
Yup, I've played that one quite a bit. Never got the max % or anything like that, but I've completed the upside-down castle variation and probably explored 90% of both castles. Completed the 3 Nintendo DS games that were also very similar and actually did get everything in the very first one of those.
I have every little room and hidden item memorized to this day. I played SotN to death.

The GBA/DS games were not bad, but the formula got overdone toward the end. Konomi was right to reboot the series; shame it died after two mainline titles (plus one mobile entry).
 
Armenius

Armenius

chenw said:
Anyone got it yet?

And is it digital only?
I have it. It's digital only.

Played through SotN for the first time yesterday. It is exactly the Dracula X Chronicles version from the PSP, including the retranslation and new voice actors (I wish there were an option to choose between the two). This means it also includes the sharp and high flattened audio which got grating over the hours. Good news is that bilinear filtering is optional and is turned off by default. More good news is that the aspect ratio is correct outside of the menus (no wide screen option), and it has the FMV sequences from the original game intact. It looks really good on my 49" 4K TV, so it's too bad the audio quality sucks.

What stinks is that this version doesn't have the Sword Brothers glitch, and despite including the rearrangement of some items from the Saturn version it doesn't include the extra areas. Also noticed that I had a hard time executing spells like the Soul Steal on the D-pad, so I used the joystick in those instances. The PS3 version never gave me those input issues.

I haven't played the game in a few years, so it was amazing that I remembered where everything was. My Crissaegrim farm only took about 15 minutes. For some reason the Paranthropus in the Colosseum refused to drop any Gauntlets. Had to wait until the ones in the Inverted Outer Wall to see any.
 
M

merlin704

Not so keen on getting SotN again. I've 200% each platform release of the game. However, I am interested in Rondo of Blood.
 
B

biggles

I have been playing Rondo of Blood for the past couple of days. Keeping in mind this originally ran on an 8-bit system it looks and sounds amazing. Gameplay is old school tough and takes patience and practice. Not sure how the younger gamers would react to this but I think it is great. This was the game I cared about in the package, still have the SOTN PS1 disc so could play that one before. So this was first good opportunity to play Rondo of Blood.
 
horrorshow

horrorshow

biggles said:
I have been playing Rondo of Blood for the past couple of days. Keeping in mind this originally ran on an 8-bit system it looks and sounds amazing. Gameplay is old school tough and takes patience and practice. Not sure how the younger gamers would react to this but I think it is great. This was the game I cared about in the package, still have the SOTN PS1 disc so could play that one before. So this was first good opportunity to play Rondo of Blood.
Thanks for the input....

Def picking this up on sale.
 
Armenius

Armenius

On my second playthrough of SotN to grind for the Duplicator. Using luck mode since you have to use the Jewel Sword in lieu of Sword Brothers glitch. Farming for two Rings of Varda took about half an hour with 149 Luck in the Colosseum. I'll play through Rondo of Blood after I get all of the SotN trophies. Have to get the Duplicator, listen to the Fairy's/Sprite's song, kill Richter without the Holy Glasses, and beat the game with Richter. The Richter run should only take about 20-30 minutes.
 
DrezKill

DrezKill

I heard this version of SotN has all the dialogue re-dubbed. I prefer the original hilarious voice acting. I think I am fine sticking with the PS1 and XBLA versions. I think this PS4 version has playable Maria though (I wonder if it is setup the same as the Saturn port Nocturne of Moonlight). As for Rondo of Blood, I played it to death on a PC-Engine emulator some years back. Got 100% complete, fully unlocked and explored both paths. One of my favorite games in the series (though I wish it had 8-way whipping like SCV4). The VCON version is censored. I wonder if this version is too. I tend to prefer the old-school Castlevania games over the Metroidvania ones, though I do love SotN. Some of the GBA/DS ones were decent. Hilariously Rondo of Blood is the only traditional Castlevania game I beat legit. Missed my chance to buy a mint-condition copy of the game for 100 bucks several years back. The CD add-on for PC-Engine/TurboGrafx-16 doesn't have copy protection, so you can just burn the game and run it on the real system, like Sega CD games. My friend has a TurboDuo and he played it that way. I think the version you can unlock in the PSP 2.5D remake has all the anime scenes translated.

gamerk2 said:
The PSP version of Rondo was an abomination.
Yeah, the 2.5D one, maaan ain't that the truth. It was only worth getting so you could unlock the original version of Rondo of Blood.

Armenius said:
Played through SotN for the first time yesterday. It is exactly the Dracula X Chronicles version from the PSP, including the retranslation and new voice actors (I wish there were an option to choose between the two). This means it also includes the sharp and high flattened audio which got grating over the hours.
Ah yeah, so what I heard was true, it's has the re-dub. Boooo. An option to switch between the old voices and the new would have been much appreciated. Overall it sounds like this version of SotN is one to pass up on, meaning the only game that's worth it in this PS4 package is Rondo of Blood.

biggles said:
Keeping in mind this originally ran on an 8-bit system it looks and sounds amazing
Actually PC-Engine/TurboGrafx-16 is a 16-bit system. I think it was the first 16-bit system, the system that started the 4th generation of consoles, followed next by the Mega Drive/Genesis. Oh wait, maybe I'm wrong, cuz it has an 8-bit CPU. Ah well whatever. Still a 4th-gen system though.
 
G

gamerk2

DrezKill said:
IActually PC-Engine/TurboGrafx-16 is a 16-bit system. I think it was the first 16-bit system, the system that started the 4th generation of consoles, followed next by the Mega Drive/Genesis. Oh wait, maybe I'm wrong, cuz it has an 8-bit CPU. Ah well whatever. Still a 4th-gen system though.
The TG-16 hedged. It used a 16-bit memory bus, but used an 8-bit CPU that was a derivative of the MOS 6502 (otherwise known as the chip used in a slightly successful console known as the Nintendo Entertainment System). So while it didn't have top-tier number crunching power, it was decently powerful for the time and used a CPU that everyone know how to program for. And lets not forget that NEC had a lot of previous success with its PC-88 lineup, which is where third party developers like Square, Enix, Capcom, Konomi, Techmo, and Falcom first started out.

NEC made one major mistake: They wanted to turn a profit on the hardware. The console was overpriced, and wasn't able to build a user base before the Genesis came out two weeks later (poor launch titles also didn't help much). Third party support (especially outside Japan) immediately fell off a cliff as a result, dooming the console. It's actually amazing it lasted long enough to get a CD attachment.
 
B

biggles

I remember those debates 25 years ago about the Turbografx. They advertised as a 16-bit system even though the cpu was 8-bit. In any case, Rondo of Blood was perhaps the best game for the system. They also had some shooters that looked really, really good like Gate of Thunder. And of course the SF2 port was amazing on that hardware.
 
G

gamerk2

biggles said:
I remember those debates 25 years ago about the Turbografx. They advertised as a 16-bit system even though the cpu was 8-bit. In any case, Rondo of Blood was perhaps the best game for the system. They also had some shooters that looked really, really good like Gate of Thunder. And of course the SF2 port was amazing on that hardware.
The TG-16 had a graphical style that was certainly equal to other games on the other 16-bit consoles. It just never had the necessary support to survive in the market between two titans.
 
V

vegeta535

gamerk2 said:
The TG-16 had a graphical style that was certainly equal to other games on the other 16-bit consoles. It just never had the necessary support to survive in the market between two titans.
The TG-16 really a beast of a console. For a 1985 console it did compete with early snes games. Had a lot great games. To bad it didn't get proper support.
 
djoye

djoye

I bought this pack but I've not played too far. As someone that's picky about scaling, they did an awesome job and it looks great on a 1080p TV. I'm very pleased with the audio and video.

I played through SotN so long ago that I can't remember beating it, I really want to play through RoB but it's difficult and my 2D platform skills need some honing. I have Dracula X on CD-R, played it long ago and found it difficult then; I have coordination issues with that game for some reason, I guess I just need to play it more to get used to the control physics.
 
B

biggles

Rondo is quite difficult and I found the online guides to be not specifically helpful. So here are a few tips:
1. Use money collected in levels to buy boss demos. They show you how to beat every boss in the game without taking any damage.
2. Key to using the whip effectively is timing it with jumps. Some enemies or situations require very early whip after the jump, some midway after jumping, and some just before landing. Also, some situations require you to jump, switch directions midair, then whip the way you came from (especially level 7 bridge that falls apart).
3. Use the special items liberally. I have found the Axe and Cross to be most useful. I use save the item crash for bosses, however. Also, I have found the throwing knife to be useful against the black crows. You can hit them just as they come onscreen (especially level 2).
4. A lot of enemies and bosses projectiles can be destroyed. For example, the blue knight becomes way easier once you figure out how to destroy his throwing axes with the whip.
5. Score actually matters in the game since you get free lives. And each level has 2 or 3 checkpoints, so you can start from there to make things a lot easier. I believe extra lives are awarded every 20,000 points.
 
G

gamerk2

jbltecnicspro said:
Same here. When I saw the trailer I was like "ooh!" Then I saw it's (currently) a PS4 exclusive and I was like - "FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU!!!"
Just purchase the TG-16 version of Rondo and play on PC using an emulator. That's what I did. :p
 
Armenius

Armenius

Grinding money in SotN absent the Sword Brothers glitch is a pain in the ass. Does the Fairie glitch work? I could never get it to work on the Xbox 360 version, but Romscout uses it all the time in his speedruns. Any tips otherwise?
 
K

Kinsaras

Armenius said:
Grinding money in SotN absent the Sword Brothers glitch is a pain in the ass. Does the Fairie glitch work? I could never get it to work on the Xbox 360 version, but Romscout uses it all the time in his speedruns. Any tips otherwise?
Been awhile since I did it but I learned a trick to max out familiars and possibly gain a few levels. Find a shield that does damage, like Medusa Shield. Then go almost all the way to the start of the first castle with those endless zombies. There is one corner you can put your back into, find a way to tape down the shield button then go do something else.

A kill is 1 XP for familiars no matter the size of the enemy. Zombie runs into shield, instantly dead and they are endless. Go watch a movie or something while the shield does all the work.
 
