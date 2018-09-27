Castlevania Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night coming to PS4 10/26

I hope this version brings back the 3D rendered cutscenes in SotN. The game just doesn't feel complete without them. Knowing Konami, though, it's probably just a straight up compile update for the PS3 version. I hope it's not the PSP version with the new voice overs that are even worse than the original...
Good. I was worried that we would be stuck using the stretched aspect ratio.From Konami's own Twitter.
No simple port, #Castlevania Requiem supports 4K/1080p upscaling, multiple high resolution backgrounds, different rendering options, full Trophy support (good luck w/ Platinum) and uses @PlayStation DualShock 4’s vibration, analog stick and speaker.
Platinum for SotN won't be hard if they're anything like the 360 version's achievements. I've never played Rondo or any of its various versions and iterations, so we'll see how that goes.
The PSP Castlevania was ungodly difficult whatever it was. I can still fire up the old NES Castlevania (and IV, which was my fave) via emulator and do okay, but that game shut me down in a hurry.
I haven't touched Castlevania 3 since I was a kid, but that was also a tough one based upon memory.
Have you played Symphony of the Night? It's pretty easy. Only a few bosses give me any real challenge. Once you know how to equip against them, they aren't so bad.
What more do you expect? The assests of these games are over 20 years old. It would be better at that point to remake the game. This is just a cheap cash grab like all the other rereleases.lol @ their tweet touting "4k/1080p upscaling." That literally means it's the original content output to your display's resolution... in other words the bare minimum required to display it on a modern TV/monitor.
Yup, I've played that one quite a bit. Never got the max % or anything like that, but I've completed the upside-down castle variation and probably explored 90% of both castles. Completed the 3 Nintendo DS games that were also very similar and actually did get everything in the very first one of those.
Everyone busy with RDR2! Yes digital only.Anyone got it yet?
I have it. It's digital only.Anyone got it yet?
I have been playing Rondo of Blood for the past couple of days. Keeping in mind this originally ran on an 8-bit system it looks and sounds amazing. Gameplay is old school tough and takes patience and practice. Not sure how the younger gamers would react to this but I think it is great. This was the game I cared about in the package, still have the SOTN PS1 disc so could play that one before. So this was first good opportunity to play Rondo of Blood.
Yeah, the 2.5D one, maaan ain't that the truth. It was only worth getting so you could unlock the original version of Rondo of Blood.The PSP version of Rondo was an abomination.
Ah yeah, so what I heard was true, it's has the re-dub. Boooo. An option to switch between the old voices and the new would have been much appreciated. Overall it sounds like this version of SotN is one to pass up on, meaning the only game that's worth it in this PS4 package is Rondo of Blood.Played through SotN for the first time yesterday. It is exactly the Dracula X Chronicles version from the PSP, including the retranslation and new voice actors (I wish there were an option to choose between the two). This means it also includes the sharp and high flattened audio which got grating over the hours.
Actually PC-Engine/TurboGrafx-16 is a 16-bit system. I think it was the first 16-bit system, the system that started the 4th generation of consoles, followed next by the Mega Drive/Genesis. Oh wait, maybe I'm wrong, cuz it has an 8-bit CPU. Ah well whatever. Still a 4th-gen system though.Keeping in mind this originally ran on an 8-bit system it looks and sounds amazing
I remember those debates 25 years ago about the Turbografx. They advertised as a 16-bit system even though the cpu was 8-bit. In any case, Rondo of Blood was perhaps the best game for the system. They also had some shooters that looked really, really good like Gate of Thunder. And of course the SF2 port was amazing on that hardware.
The TG-16 really a beast of a console. For a 1985 console it did compete with early snes games. Had a lot great games. To bad it didn't get proper support.The TG-16 had a graphical style that was certainly equal to other games on the other 16-bit consoles. It just never had the necessary support to survive in the market between two titans.
Well, here's hoping that shit gets released on PC. I'll probably buy it twice.
Same here. When I saw the trailer I was like "ooh!" Then I saw it's (currently) a PS4 exclusive and I was like - "FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU!!!"
Grinding money in SotN absent the Sword Brothers glitch is a pain in the ass. Does the Fairie glitch work? I could never get it to work on the Xbox 360 version, but Romscout uses it all the time in his speedruns. Any tips otherwise?