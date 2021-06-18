Castlevania Advance Collection (currently rumor)

Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
25,774
This was spotted on the Australian classification website. Possible incoming release of the games from the Gameboy Advance, which includes Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance and Aria of Sorrow. The original collection was released on all major platforms, so there should be a PC release unless Nintendo is going to hold this one close to the belt.

https://techraptor.net/gaming/news/castlevania-advance-collection-revealed-via-australian-rating
https://www.classification.gov.au/titles/castlevania-advance-collection
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top