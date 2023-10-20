Casio in disarray after data breach hits customers in 149 countries

erek
Crooks broke into the ClassPad server and swiped online learning database"In response to the problem, Casio has blocked outside access to all databases in the development environment that were targeted by the attackers. The Japanese giant also said it's working with a third-party security firm on the breach investigation and response.
Casio has reported the incident to law enforcement, as well as Japan's Personal Information Protection Commission and JUAS, the PrivacyMark certification organization.
All customers whose personal information may have been accessed will be contacted, it promised, and Casio will also respond to inquiries via this contact form. ®
Casio's breach follows several other high-profile data heists disclosed this week, including a second batch of stolen data from 23andMe being leaked on a cybercrime data. It appears to be the same criminal who broke into the biotech company and leaked profile data two weeks ago."
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2023/10/19/casio_data_theft/