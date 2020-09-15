Case - Top Fan / Vents? (Why do most boxes have a single exhaust out the back?)

It's time to replace my aging and decrepit Corsair 600t. I've been looking at cases - and have a question.



My 600t has a massive front fan, a rear exhaust fan and a large fan pushing air straight out the top. Most of the cases I've looked at don't have this top fan. I see multiple small fans front and a single exhaust fan rear offered most often.



Is there a reason for this?



It seems like a natural thing, given the way hot air moves (and how chimneys work) to vent hot air up.



Can someone explain why I'm not seeing more fans in the top of the cases currently available?