The define 7 XL / Meshify 2 XL holds 19 (20 if you ballsy) x 3.5 and 5 x 2.5 drives.



As big as the obsidian 1000D is it only holds 5 x 3.5 and 6 x 2.5 according to Corsair



Any desktop type tower that holds more than define 7 XL?