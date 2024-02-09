Case side panel broken twice, how to cover the case now?

This is the case:
I used this case to put an old system in it. The glass side panel strangely broke when I was installing it. You can see how it shattered down below. I bought a replacement panel but it also broke after the case got hit by one of my kids. There is no way I'm buying a replacement panel again. It will just break again. I just want to get a metal or plastic panel to cover the case and not leave it open as it is now. Are there any places making custom panels somewhere ? What are my options?
