Case side panel broken twice, how to cover the case now?

This is the case:

https://www.phanteks.com/Enthoo-Pro-TemperedGlass.html


You can see how it shattered down below.

I used this case to put an old system in it. The glass side panel strangely broke when I was installing it. You can see how it shattered down below. I bought a replacement panel but it also broke after the case got hit by one of my kids. There is no way I'm buying a replacement panel again. It will just break again. I just want to get a metal or plastic panel to cover the case and not leave it open as it is now. Are there any places making custom panels somewhere ? What are my options?
940052_IMG_5818.jpeg
 
