Case Fan Recommendations...

Hey all, I'm hoping to be able to build my new Ryzen 3 system this weekend and I have everything except the CPU and my case fans. I'll be building in the Lian Li 011 Dynamic and was hoping to get my hands on their new Uni-Fans (White) but after nearly two months of looking I still can't find them anywhere. I like the fact that they use more diffusive LEDs and the single connection point so I don't have to daisy chain fan cables.





I know good fans are ridiculously expensive but I'd like to try to keep it under $200 for the 9 fans I'll need. Is there anything else out there that is similar to the Unifan if not I'll just take opinions on your favorite fans, preferably white with mild or diffused, software controllable LEDs?