Case connector header, e.g. ASUS - timewasting lunacy in 2022

I'm transplanting my desktop system into a new case, so it's like a new build. The motherboard is an ASUS X570 Strix-E, which I bought in 2020. I have no idea if my issue applies to non-ASUS boards.



Once again, the hardest, most frustrating part of connecting up cables to the motherboard is putting the Power, Reset, Power LED and HDD LED plugs on individual pins. My can't ASUS, (the other motherboard makers), and the case guys all get together and design single plug that goes into a multi-pin header on the motherboard. Something similar to SATA or USB plugs and headers. The current setup is a big waste of time and eyesight



By the way, ASUS manuals have never indicated which pin is Power LED + and which is Power LED -. That's on ASUS.