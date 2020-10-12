Carl Pei is leaving OnePlus

Personally I think OnePlus has strayed way too far away from their original idea. They were the flagship killer selling smartphones for half the price of current flagships from the big names, and ran a stock like Android OS and UI, with some nice additional extra tweaks and options over vanilla.Now, WTF they are charging $900+ for their OnePlus 8 ProThey use that sh!tty curved edge display garbage that Samsung puts on their Galaxy line. Go back to a flat screen like the iPhone 12 ProTheir stock vanilla like OS has changed a lot lately, away from AOSP stock type, and more like Samsung's One UI.And they used to put pretty big batteries inside their phones, much large than the competition for the year, but now a days they just put standard sized batteries, if they kept up what they were doing, the OnePlus 8 Pro should have a 5,000mAh battery minimum.Updates? Not the best track record, for phones that really aren't that old, OnePlus is getting a bad rap for not keeping phones that are only a couple years old on the current latest Android and monthly security update.Camera? Have they ever put out a great camera? I mean its good, not great #1.