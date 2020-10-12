https://www.androidpolice.com/2020/...lus-co-founder-carl-pei-has-left-the-company/
Carl Pei was one of the founders of OnePlus, alongside Pete Lau, and helped turn the company from a little-known "startup" (read: division of OPPO) into one of the most popular Android smartphone brands worldwide. However, Pei has seemingly now left his role at the company after nearly seven years.
Sources say Pei has left
Android Central is reporting from two sources that Pei left the company "in recent weeks" though OnePlus still has yet to make official statements to any specific publication or in its own media.
New venture
TechCrunch now reports that Carl Pei is leaving OnePlus to start "his own venture," citing a source familiar with the matter. No further details are known at this time, and OnePlus has still not made any official announcements about Pei's departure.
