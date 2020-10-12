Carl Pei is leaving OnePlus

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
8,960
https://www.androidpolice.com/2020/...lus-co-founder-carl-pei-has-left-the-company/

Carl Pei was one of the founders of OnePlus, alongside Pete Lau, and helped turn the company from a little-known "startup" (read: division of OPPO) into one of the most popular Android smartphone brands worldwide. However, Pei has seemingly now left his role at the company after nearly seven years.

Sources say Pei has left
Android Central is reporting from two sources that Pei left the company "in recent weeks" though OnePlus still has yet to make official statements to any specific publication or in its own media.


New venture
TechCrunch now reports that Carl Pei is leaving OnePlus to start "his own venture," citing a source familiar with the matter. No further details are known at this time, and OnePlus has still not made any official announcements about Pei's departure.
 
Personally I think OnePlus has strayed way too far away from their original idea. They were the flagship killer selling smartphones for half the price of current flagships from the big names, and ran a stock like Android OS and UI, with some nice additional extra tweaks and options over vanilla.

Now, WTF they are charging $900+ for their OnePlus 8 Pro :(
They use that sh!tty curved edge display garbage that Samsung puts on their Galaxy line. Go back to a flat screen like the iPhone 12 Pro
Their stock vanilla like OS has changed a lot lately, away from AOSP stock type, and more like Samsung's One UI.
And they used to put pretty big batteries inside their phones, much large than the competition for the year, but now a days they just put standard sized batteries, if they kept up what they were doing, the OnePlus 8 Pro should have a 5,000mAh battery minimum.
Updates? Not the best track record, for phones that really aren't that old, OnePlus is getting a bad rap for not keeping phones that are only a couple years old on the current latest Android and monthly security update.
Camera? Have they ever put out a great camera? I mean its good, not great #1.
 
