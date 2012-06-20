Cards that support more than 4 displays...

suiken_2mieu

suiken_2mieu

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 7, 2010
Messages
2,910
So I've noticed, since the release of the 5000 series, there haven't been many video cards that support 6 monitors.
I bought into Eyefinity 6 because I thought it would be a standard model, as the 5870 Eyefinity 6 was a reference card.

Here's a list of the GAMING cards that support 6 monitors in Eyefinity:
*One DVI can be a Dual Link Port, but it disables one of the DisplayPorts.

Here's a list of the PROFESSIONAL cards that support 6 monitors in Eyefinity:

And for giggles, the GAMING cards that only support 5 monitors:
Here's a list of the PROFESSIONAL cards that support 5 monitors in Eyefinity (also for giggles):

Future / Rumors / In the Wild / Unreleased / Vapor-ware:

These aren't video cards, but they are HUBs that will allow you to use up to 3 monitors from an existing DP 1.2 or MiniDP 1.2 on a 6000 series or higher card. These HUBs are DP++ which means you can use passive adapters instead of active. These are different from the TH2Go, mView Module, or DP 1.1 HUBs, as those are just video splitters. Think of these as USB HUBs, but for monitors. Depending on whether you have bought your cards or not, it may be cheaper to buy an adapter from this list rather than a card from above.
EDIT: Thanks for VEGA adding more Cards
EDIT: Thanks to elvn for finding the 7970 X and X2 Cards that do E5 and E6
EDIT: Thanks to evilsofa for the 5970 E12 Entry
EDIT: Thanks to Asuby for the Sapphire FleX for Eyefinity 5
EDIT: Thanks to Haldi for the 7990's being Released
EDIT: Thanks to duniek for the W600 and VisionTek 900614
EDIT: Thanks to Haldi for the Sapphire 7990 Atomic
EDIT: Thanks to Carniflex for the Club3d 7870
EDIT: Thanks to kennumen for the Radeon R9 295x
 
Last edited:
E

exlink

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 16, 2006
Messages
6,005
The reason for a lack of "Eyefinity 6" cards is because the amount of juice you'd need to power 4 or more monitors for gaming would require at least Crossfire or SLI. And considering most cards now support at least 4 then adding another one would allow for more than 4 monitors with the proper horsepower behind it to run it.
 
V

Vega

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 12, 2004
Messages
6,902
Sorry, not a single 79xx series in that list supports more than four displays greater than 1920x1200 @ 60 Hz. The Sapphire Flex has been replaced with the "Toxic 6GB" and has a horrid display output config. The ASUS Matrix ROG has the same output config (and it's limitations) as the DC2T.

The only 79xx card I've ever seen or heard about releasing is the HIS 7970 X2 card that has 4x mini-DP and 1x DL-DVI that can run a proper config of more than four monitors. Although it will max out at five screens, I think a 3x2 landscape (6 total) screen setup is just retarded compared to a 5x1 Portrait setup. Call me crazy!

The only other card that has hope is the reference 7990 that has unknown display connectivity. But if it is the same as the 6990 we are golden. (4x1 mini-DP, 1x DL-DVI). Anything besides the 79xx series is a waste as they wouldn't have the power necessarily to drive a 5x1 setup at 1440P or great resolution or 120Hz 1080P monitors.
 
suiken_2mieu

suiken_2mieu

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 7, 2010
Messages
2,910
Thanks Vega, I added info to top. Looks like the 7990 will the same i/o as the 6990.

All I can say is, I'm glad the 7990 looks kinda like a batmobile again.

exlink said:
The reason for a lack of "Eyefinity 6" cards is because the amount of juice you'd need to power 4 or more monitors for gaming would require at least Crossfire or SLI. And considering most cards now support at least 4 then adding another one would allow for more than 4 monitors with the proper horsepower behind it to run it.
Click to expand...
Eh, I've been running a 5870 Eyefinity 6 since it came out, I don't run on max, sure, but I also don't need to. I was initially running 5400x1920 in 2010. I got ~60 FPS most games I played and didn't have to overclock my gpu until recently. So, bleh, in order for me to run my setup I need at least 5 outputs that are capable of Dual-Link resolutions simultaneously setup in eyefinity. So far, this generation, I've been disappointed.
 
Last edited:
T

The Mac

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
4,492
if the manufacturers ever got around to releasing those damn DP hubs, this would be a non issue, as you can run all 6 off one DP.
 
V

Vega

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 12, 2004
Messages
6,902
suiken_2mieu said:
Thanks Vega, I added info to top. Looks like the 7990 will the same i/o as the 6990.

All I can say is, I'm glad the 7990 looks kinda like a batmobile again.


Eh, I've been running a 5870 Eyefinity 6 since it came out, I don't run on max, sure, but I also don't need to. I was initially running 5400x1920 in 2010. I got ~60 FPS most games I played and didn't have to overclock my gpu until recently. So, bleh, in order for me to run my setup I need at least 5 outputs that are capable of Dual-Link resolutions simultaneously setup in eyefinity. So far, this generation, I've been disappointed.
Click to expand...

Have you found any info/pics of the 7990? I haven't been able to find any.

The Mac said:
if the manufacturers ever got around to releasing those damn DP hubs, this would be a non issue, as you can run all 6 off one DP.
Click to expand...

Maybe if they are all 800x600 monitors. :D

A single DP even in-multi channel mode with a hub can't do two 1440P monitors at 120 Hz.
 
T

The Mac

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
4,492
correct, a single DP cannot but the hubs do not split a single dp port, the are in effect port multipliers...

DPs do not require separate RAMDACs for each port as legacy ports do.

AFAIK, One DP can support as many monitors as the card is specced for at FULL resolution with the hubs.
 
V

Vega

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 12, 2004
Messages
6,902
The Mac said:
correct, a single DP cannot but the hubs do not split a single dp port, the are in effect port multipliers...

DPs do not require separate RAMDACs for each port as legacy ports do.

AFAIK, One DP can support as many monitors as the card is specced for at FULL resolution with the hubs.
Click to expand...

I'm pretty certain that is not how it works. Your telling me 1 DP with a hub attached could do the same work as 6 DP in single display connection mode. That would be 129.6 Gbit/s on a single DP with one small cable, ain't no way. That would be almost thirteen times the bandwidth of a dual link DVI cable!

According to Wiki:

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DisplayPort

It says each DP can support 21.6 Gbit/s each, allowing daisy-chaining up to six monitors, or running 2560x1600p60. It doesn't say it can run six 1600P displays all at the same time. The wording isn't very clear.

If you read this somewhat recent blog:

http://blogs.amd.com/play/2012/04/2...isplays-and-what-you-might-be-missing-out-on/

None of those display setups break the 21.6 Gbit/s bandwidth limit of a DP 1.2 port. The day I see five 120 Hz 1440P monitors running off a single DP via a MST hub is the day I send you $20 via Paypal. Guaranteed. :D



On another note, more info about the ROG Matrix 7970:

http://rog.asus.com/114502012/graphics-cards-2/preview-rog-matrix-hd-7970/

That card look's so sweet, too bad they ruined it with that port config. :mad: If they put six mini-DP I would buy four of these in a heart-beat. Or even if they got rid of that worthless sixth output (SL-DVI), and made it four DP and 1x DL-DVI, I would have done the same. That port output config limits the entire Eyefinity setup (5x or 6x displays) to 1920x1200 @ 60Hz. Lame!
 
V

Vega

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 12, 2004
Messages
6,902
Ya, that article is a bit old. It says the 7990 will be a "hard launch" on April 17 lol. More like August 17, or about four months later. ;)
 
suiken_2mieu

suiken_2mieu

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 7, 2010
Messages
2,910
Vega said:
Ya, that article is a bit old. It says the 7990 will be a "hard launch" on April 17 lol. More like August 17, or about four months later. ;)
Click to expand...

whoops. i didnt catch that. A card like the 7990 would benefit from tahiti 2.
 
suiken_2mieu

suiken_2mieu

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 7, 2010
Messages
2,910
Updated

@evilsofa: I cant believe I forgot about this, infact there's the 5970 Black edition that that 4GB (2 per GPU) of VRAM and 6 MiniDP.
 
suiken_2mieu

suiken_2mieu

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 7, 2010
Messages
2,910
Updated with the Flex 7950 that allows for 5 monitors in eyefinity. Also allows for 3 dvi monitors, albeit that 2 need to run at single link resolutions.
 
K

kickmic

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 2, 2011
Messages
75
suiken_2mieu said:
Updated with the Flex 7950 that allows for 5 monitors in eyefinity. Also allows for 3 dvi monitors, albeit that 2 need to run at single link resolutions.
Click to expand...

I read somewhere that the HDMI on this card will output a maximum of 1920 x 1080 if connecting if using all of the outputs ... is this correct?

after a new 5 x monitor card, but all monitors are 1920 x 1200
 
Last edited:
suiken_2mieu

suiken_2mieu

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 7, 2010
Messages
2,910
kickmic said:
I read somewhere that the HDMI on this card will only ,output 1920 x 1980.... is this correct

after a new 5 x monitor card, but all monitors are 1920 x 1200
Click to expand...

The highest resolution monitors you can use to do 5x1 on this card is 2048x1152 or 1920x1200 or 1920x1080. Its really disappointing.
 
Last edited:
K

kickmic

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 2, 2011
Messages
75
While I'm sure someone on here posted Sapphire tech had told them a 7950 FleX would do 5 monitors, but the HDMI output would only reach max 1920 x 1080 (when running 5 monitors)... Sapphire tech finally got back to me confirming the card will run a 5 monitors at 1920 x 1200 - apparently the box documentation mentions the card will run 5 monitors
 
Y

yurdun

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 9, 2012
Messages
154
Why is it so hard for them to just put 6 miniDP's on their new cards? rather then promising this "MST hub" ... wouldn't that solve the need for a hub? Then I can easily connect my 5x1 monitor setup... :)
 
J

jinupicarumchioichof

n00b
Joined
Feb 24, 2013
Messages
13
Do any of these known eyefinity 4+ support mixed landscape/portrait monitors? The biggest issue in eyefinity for those of us with not only gaming interests in our minds, seems to be its inability to mix landscape and portrait mode monitors. They have to be either portrait or landscape mode once we try to add the third monitor, they can't be both which is really annoying.
 
R

rtangwai

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 26, 2007
Messages
1,369
Nope, Eyefinity is still stuck at all portrait or all landscape. Supposedly AMD is working on it but it isn't a priority and there is a real chance it won't work with 7xxx series cards.
 
D

DeathsDeath

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2010
Messages
395
Any one wanna trade a 7950 FleX or a 7970 MSI for a 680 GTX ... :) I woudl like to use 5 displays! Let me know :D
 
G

Goatsongoats

Gawd
Joined
Jan 25, 2012
Messages
785
So even the mighty Asus Ares II can't properly support 5 displays at full 120hz? That's a bummer. Why can't everyone follow AMD and do 4 Mini dp and a dual link dvi? Perfect setup IMO.
 
M

MrGreg62

Lurker
Joined
May 2, 2003
Messages
1,099
The page you linked specifies that it does. I have the 7970 version of that card ( in reality same card different name) and the box states it supports 6 displays. Fine print states that to use 6 displays DP monitors are required.
 
E

evilsofa

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 1, 2007
Messages
10,078
leftheaded said:
Will this R9280X-DC2T-3GD5-V2 drive 6 displays?
Click to expand...

Seems like it. Two DVI, four displayport, and the page you linked to says "Extend the view across up to 6displays to immerse yourself ingameplay and entertainment". Oddly, it seems like none of the reviews or comments by owners have noticed that it can drive 6 displays. All of the major GPU reviewers (like HardOCP) have reviewed the earlier non-V2 version with two DVI, 1 Displayport, 1 HDMI but none of them looked at the V2.
 
L

leftheaded

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2007
Messages
147
Thanks. I'm going to give it a try then. My only concern is that it might downgrade or disable one of the ports if I use them all. My monitors are 24" Dell U2414H which all have DP and HDMI, so I'm thinking I should be good to go if I use DVI to HDMI adapters. The monitors themselves actually have MST support built in. I'm not sure how it works yet, but I might be able to use just 4 DP ports from the card to drive all 6 displays. I'll know in a few days :)
 
R

Relayer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 5, 2011
Messages
1,527
leftheaded said:
After searching for this for the past couple days all I found was this video using a Club3d MST hub. I guess that works, but not enough info to get me to buy both.
Click to expand...

This is correct. You can drive 3 off of the hub+2xDVI+1xHDMI. You are limited to 1920*1200 if driving more than 2 displays off of the MST hub.
 
C

chune

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 2, 2013
Messages
70
If the DP ports on these cards are 1.2 spec, doesnt that mean you could daisy chain 4 monitors off EACH port for a total of 24?? I just got some new dells that have DP in and DP out that work great daisy chaining. Tried it on my hd7750 and onboard intel HD4000 with great results! Just wondering how far you can stretch it
 
C

chune

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 2, 2013
Messages
70
Right, but I was under the impression that each Displayport connector had its own "controller" (not sure if that's the right word), so it would be 17.28 gbps per port. But if these cards only have a single controller split across all six ports they they are basically built-in MST hubs which changes things considerably...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top