Cards that support more than 4 displays...

So I've noticed, since the release of the 5000 series, there haven't been many video cards that support 6 monitors.I bought into Eyefinity 6 because I thought it would be a standard model, as the 5870 Eyefinity 6 was a reference card.Here's a list of the GAMING cards that support 6 monitors in Eyefinity:*One DVI can be a Dual Link Port, but it disables one of the DisplayPorts.Here's a list of the PROFESSIONAL cards that support 6 monitors in Eyefinity:And for giggles, the GAMING cards that only support 5 monitors:Here's a list of the PROFESSIONAL cards that support 5 monitors in Eyefinity (also for giggles):Future / Rumors / In the Wild / Unreleased / Vapor-ware:These aren't video cards, but they are HUBs that will allow you to use up to 3 monitors from an existing DP 1.2 or MiniDP 1.2 on a 6000 series or higher card. These HUBs are DP++ which means you can use passive adapters instead of active. These are different from the TH2Go, mView Module, or DP 1.1 HUBs, as those are just video splitters. Think of these as USB HUBs, but for monitors. Depending on whether you have bought your cards or not, it may be cheaper to buy an adapter from this list rather than a card from above.EDIT: Thanks for VEGA adding more CardsEDIT: Thanks to elvn for finding the 7970 X and X2 Cards that do E5 and E6EDIT: Thanks to evilsofa for the 5970 E12 EntryEDIT: Thanks to Asuby for the Sapphire FleX for Eyefinity 5EDIT: Thanks to Haldi for the 7990's being ReleasedEDIT: Thanks to duniek for the W600 and VisionTek 900614EDIT: Thanks to Haldi for the Sapphire 7990 AtomicEDIT: Thanks to Carniflex for the Club3d 7870EDIT: Thanks to kennumen for the Radeon R9 295x