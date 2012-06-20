Cards that support more than 4 displays...

suiken_2mieu
So I've noticed, since the release of the 5000 series, there haven't been many video cards that support 6 monitors.
I bought into Eyefinity 6 because I thought it would be a standard model, as the 5870 Eyefinity 6 was a reference card.
Here's a list of the GAMING cards that support 6 monitors in Eyefinity:
Here's a list of the PROFESSIONAL cards that support 6 monitors in Eyefinity:
And for giggles, the GAMING cards that only support 5 monitors:
Future / Rumors / In the Wild / Unreleased / Vapor-ware:
These aren't video cards, but they are HUBs that will allow you to use up to 3 monitors from an existing DP 1.2 or MiniDP 1.2 on a 6000 series or higher card. These HUBs are DP++ which means you can use passive adapters instead of active. These are different from the TH2Go, mView Module, or DP 1.1 HUBs, as those are just video splitters. Think of these as USB HUBs, but for monitors. Depending on whether you have bought your cards or not, it may be cheaper to buy an adapter from this list rather than a card from above.
HD 5870
ASUS Radeon HD 5870 2GB Eyefinity 6 (Reference) [6xMiniDP]
MSI Radeon HD 5870 2GB Eyefinity 6 (Reference) [6xMiniDP]
SAPPHIRE Radeon HD 5870 2GB Eyefinity 6 (Reference) [6xMiniDP]
PowerColor Radeon HD 5870 2GB Eyefinity 6 (Reference) [6xMiniDP]
VisionTek Radeon HD 5870 2GB Eyefinity 6 (Reference) [6xMiniDP]
GIGABYTE Radeon HD 5870 2GB Eyefinity 6 (Reference) [6xMiniDP]
XFX Radeon HD 5870 2GB Eyefinity 6 (Reference) [6xMiniDP]
Club3D Radeon HD 5870 2GB Eyefinity 6 (Reference) [6xMiniDP]
HD 5970
XFX 5970 BLACK 4GB Eyefinity 6 Edition [6xMiniDP]
HD 6870
PowerColor 6870 2GB Eyefinity 6 Edition [6xMiniDP]
VisionTek 6870 2GB Eyefinity 6 Edition [6xMiniDP]
HD 6950
ASUS EAH6950 DCUII 6950 2GB[4xDP,2xSL-DVI]*
HD 6970
ASUS EAH6970 DCUII 6970 2GB[4xDP,2xSL-DVI]*
HD 7750
VisionTek 7750 2GB [6xMiniDP]
HD 7850
PowerColor AX7850 Radeon HD 7850 2GB Eyefinity 6 Edition [6xMiniDP]
Club3D Radeon HD 7850 2GB Eyefinity 6 Edition [6xMiniDP]
HD 7870
Visiontek Radeon 7870 2GB [6xMiniDP]
HD 7870 GHz Edition
VisionTek 7870 GHz Edition 2GB Eyefinity 6 Edition [6xMiniDP]
PowerColor 7870 GHz Edition 2GB Eyefinity 6 Edition [6xMiniDP]
Club3D 7870 GHz Edition 2GB Eyefinity 6 Edition [6xMiniDP]
HD 7970
MSI R7970 Lightning BE 7970 GHz Edition 3GB (Has a Boosting Feature, but pretty much just like the Regular Lightning)[4xMiniDP,2xSL-DVI]
MSI R7970 Lightning 7970 3GB [4xMiniDP,2xSL-DVI]
MSI R7970 PE Power Edition 7970 3GB (Stock Clocks Compared to Lightning Above) [4xMiniDP,2xSL-DVI]
ASUS HD 7970 DirectCUII TOP 3GB [4xDP,2xSL-DVI]*
ASUS HD 7970 DirectCUII 3GB (Stock Clocks) [4xDP,2xSL-DVI]*
ASUS ROG ARES II 7970 GHz Edition x 2 6GB [4xDP,2xSL-DVI]*
HIS X 7970 GHz Edition 3GB [1xDL-DVI, 1xHDMI, 4xMiniDP]*
ASUS MATRIX 7970 GHz Edition 3GB [4xDP,2xSL-DVI]*
R9 280x
ASUS MATRIX R9 280X 3GB [4xDP,2xSL-DVI]*
AMD 100 - FirePro W600 2GB [6xMiniDP]
AMD 100 - FirePro W9000 6GB [6xMiniDP]
ATI 100 - FirePro V9800 4GB [6xMiniDP]
AMD Firepro W9100 16GB [6xMiniDP]
-
HD 5770
PowerColor 5770 1GB Eyefinity 5 Edition [5xMiniDP]
XFX 5770 1GB Eyefinity 5 Edition [5xMiniDP]
Club3D 5770 1GB Eyefinity 5 Edition [5xMiniDP]
HD 6950
SAPPHIRE FleX Radeon HD 6950 2GB [2xMiniDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xDVI(SL),1xHDMI]
HD 6970
SAPPHIRE FleX Radeon HD 6970 2GB [2xMiniDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xDVI(SL),1xHDMI]
HD 6990
AMD Radeon HD 6990 4GB (Reference) [4xMiniDP,1xDL-DVI]
Sapphire Radeon HD 6990 4GB (Reference) [4xMiniDP,1xDL-DVI]
MSI Radeon HD 6990 4GB (Reference) [4xMiniDP,1xDL-DVI]
GIGABYTE Radeon HD 6990 4GB (Reference) [4xMiniDP,1xDL-DVI]
XFX Radeon HD 6990 4GB (Reference) [4xMiniDP,1xDL-DVI]
DIAMOND Radeon HD 6990 4GB (Reference) [4xMiniDP,1xDL-DVI]
PowerColor Radeon HD 6990 4GB (Reference) [4xMiniDP,1xDL-DVI]
HIS Radeon HD 6990 4GB (Reference) [4xMiniDP,1xDL-DVI]
PowerColor LCS Radeon HD 6990 4GB (Liquid Cooled) [4xMiniDP,1xDL-DVI]
HD 7950
SAPPHIRE FleX 7950 3GB [1xDL-DVI, 1xSL-DVI, 1xHDMI, 2xMiniDP]
HD 7990
AMD Radeon HD 7990 6GB (Reference) [1xDL-DVI, 4xMiniDP]
Sapphire Radeon HD 7990 6GB (Reference) [1xDL-DVI, 4xMiniDP]
XFX Radeon HD 7990 6GB (Reference) [1xDL-DVI, 4xMiniDP]
MSI Radeon HD 7990 6GB (Reference) [1xDL-DVI, 4xMiniDP]
GIGABYTE Radeon HD 7990 6GB (Reference) [1xDL-DVI, 4xMiniDP]
VisionTek Radeon HD 7990 6GB (Reference) [1xDL-DVI, 4xMiniDP]
PowerColor Radeon HD 7990 6GB (Reference) [1xDL-DVI, 4xMiniDP]
Club3D Radeon HD 7990 6GB (Reference) [1xDL-DVI, 4xMiniDP]
R9 280x
SAPPHIRE TOXIC TRI-X R9 280X 3GB [2xMiniDP,1xSL-DVI-D,1xDL-DVI-I,1xHDMI(1.4)]
R9 295X2
ASUS R9 295X2 8GB (Reference) [4xDP,1xDL-DVI]
SAPPHIRE R9 295X2 8GB (Reference) [4xDP,1xDL-DVI]
XFX R9 295X2 8GB (Reference) [4xDP,1xDL-DVI]
MSI R9 295X2 8GB (Reference) [4xDP,1xDL-DVI]
VisionTek R9 295X2 8GB (Reference) [4xDP,1xDL-DVI]
DIAMOND R9 295X2 8GB (Reference) [4xDP,1xDL-DVI]
Club3D R9 295X2 8GB (Reference) [4xDP,1xDL-DVI]
R9 Fury
ASUS STRIX R9 Fury DC3 4GB [1xDL-DVI, 1xHDMI(1.4),3xDP(1.2)]
GIGABYTE R9 Fury 4GB [3xDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(1.4)]
SAPPHIRE NITRO R9 Fury 4GB [3xDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(1.4)]
R9 390
SAPPHIRE NITRO Radeon R9 390 8GB [3xDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(1.4)]
GIGABYTE GAMING-8GD Radeon R9 390 8GB [3xDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(1.4)]
ASUS R9 390 8GB [3xDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(1.4)]
SAPPHIRE NITRO R9 390 8GB Tri-X OC Version w/ backplate [3xDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(1.4)]
GIGABYTE R9 390 (rev. 1.0) 8GB [3xDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(1.4)]
R9 390X
ASUS R9 390X 8GB [3xDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(1.4)]
SAPPHIRE Tri-X R9 390X 8GB OC Version w/ backplate [3xDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(1.4)]
SAPPHIRE Radeon R9 390X 8GB [3xDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(1.4)]
GIGABYTE GAMING-8GD Radeon R9 390X 8GB [3xDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(1.4)]
SAPPHIRE NITRO Radeon R9 390X 8GB [3xDP(1.2),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(1.4)]
RX 470
XFX Radeon RX 470 RS Triple X 4GB [3xDP(1.4),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(2.0)]
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ Radeon RX 470 4GB [3xDP(1.4),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(2.0)]
PowerColor RED DEVIL Radeon RX 470 4GB [3xDP(1.4),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(2.0)]
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 470 G1 Gaming 4GB [3xDP(1.4),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(2.0)]
MSI Radeon RX 470 GAMING X 4G 4GB [2xDP(1.4),1xDVI(DL),2xHDMI(2.0)]
XFX Radeon RX 470 4GB Single Fan Edition [3xDP(1.4),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(2.0)]
XFX Radeon RX 470 RS Black Edition [3xDP(1.4),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(2.0)]
RX 480
SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 480 NITRO 8GB [2xDP(1.4),1xDVI(DL),2xHDMI(2.0)]
PowerColor RED DEVIL Radeon RX 480 8GB [3xDP(1.4),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(2.0)]
XFX Radeon RX 480 8GB GTR Black Edition [3xDP(1.4),1xDVI(DL),1xHDMI(2.0)]
-
AMD FirePro S10000 6GB [1xDL-DVI, 4xMiniDP]
Future / Rumors / In the Wild / Unreleased / Vapor-ware:
Sapphire 7970 Flex 6G [6xMiniDP] [6GB VRAM]
ASUS Matrix ROG 7970 [2] [4xMiniDP,1xSL-DVI,1xDL-DVI] - Maybe be exactly the same as the 7970 DCUII Cards
--This may have two full Dual-Link DVI ports, but if it's just like the DCUII, there wont be DL ports, unless you castrate off one DP. But I'm hopeful.
HIS 7970-X2 [4xMiniDP,1xDL-DVI]
--Don't mix this up with the PowerColor 7970-X2 Devil 13, in which has horrible I/O.
HD 7990 [4xMiniDP,1xDL-DVI]
7950 Eyefinity 6 Edition [6xMiniDP]
HIS 7970 X and 7970 X2 X has [1xHDMI, 1xDL-DVI, 4xMiniDP] and X2 has [4xMiniDP,1xDL-DVI]
Powercolor 5970 Eyefinity 12 [12xMiniDP]
Sapphire 7990 Atomic 6GB (2x3GB) [6xMiniDP]
VTX3D HD 7870 X-Edition 2GB [6xMiniDP] - Have not found it for sale anywhere.
Colorfire XStorm 7850 X6 Eyefinity Pro 2GB [6xMiniDP]
Radeon R9 295x 8GB (2x4GB) [4xMiniDP,1xDL-DVI]
Firepro W9100 16GB [6xMiniDP] - Up to 6x4K Displays (More than 6 video streams? 4K needs 2 video streams each atm)
ASUS STRIX R9 Fury DC3 4GB [1xDL-DVI, 1xHDMI(1.4), 3xDP(1.2)] - Finally a high end single GPU card with at least 5 outputs. Although I'd rather it have another DP rather than an HDMI and I'd also rather it be a Fury X.
These aren't video cards, but they are HUBs that will allow you to use up to 3 monitors from an existing DP 1.2 or MiniDP 1.2 on a 6000 series or higher card. These HUBs are DP++ which means you can use passive adapters instead of active. These are different from the TH2Go, mView Module, or DP 1.1 HUBs, as those are just video splitters. Think of these as USB HUBs, but for monitors. Depending on whether you have bought your cards or not, it may be cheaper to buy an adapter from this list rather than a card from above.
MiniDP -> 4 x DP
Accell K088B-007B
StarTech MSTMDP124DP
Tripp Lite B155-004-DP-V2
MiniDP -> 3 x DP
Accell K088B-003B
StarTech MSTMDP123DP
Tripp Lite B155-003-DP-V2
MiniDP -> 2 x DP
Accell K088B-005B
StarTech MSTMDP122DP
Tripp Lite B155-002-DP-V2
DP -> 4 x DP
Club3D CSV-5400
Tripp Lite B156-004-V2
DP -> 3 x DP
Club3D CSV-5300A
Club3D CSV-5300
Accell K088B-002B
StarTech MSTDP123DP
Tripp Lite B156-003-V2
DP -> 2 x DP
Club3D CSV-5200
Accell K088B-004B
StarTech MSTDP122DP
DP -> 2 x DVI
Tripp Lite B156-002-DVI
DP -> 4 x HDMI
Tripp Lite B156-004-HD
DP -> 3 x HDMI
Club3D CSV-5300H
DP -> 2 x HDMI
Tripp Lite B156-002-HD-V2
Last edited: