Car seat as a chair / Audi A8 Seat

hotsauce2007

hotsauce2007

Jun 30, 2012
Hi,


I´m developing one project right now, look what I´m trying to do:
I want to build one chair using one audi a8 seat, why? Because I can set the adjustments using the commands of the seat and make it warm or cold.

The seat has heater and ventilation, massage settings and adjustments for almost all the seat parts.

I found one A8 seat cheap and is working as it should, but I noticed that the deep adjustments are made in the LCD panel inside of the A8, but we can set the entire seat just connecting the PHASE and NEUTRAL to one power supply that can handle with 110v to 12v and 30A

This will work with almost all the electric seats, you just need patience and a little of help with electric diagrams.

Here is the project and some photos:


s-l1600.jpg


.

s-l1600.jpg


.

Frame

s-l1600.jpg


.

.

Electric diagram of the Audi A8 Seat:

80-audia8seats_b39cd3ae21d68bdb5beb711cdf84ef9a0b8e4bd2.jpg


.


Heatedseatwiring.jpg




HeatedSeatWiring.jpg




Wires and external connections for the seat


s-l1600.jpg


.

Project made with one seat from BMW E46




Project made with one seat from Citroen



.

Engineer of the seats:



.


For the seat to work properly, we need to find the electrical diagram of the seat and make the connections, fortunately most of the assemblers obey a standard in the assembly / connection of the seats, where the yellow pin is for the Airbag and we should avoid the same and Airbag may be removed from the seat to prevent accidents.

Simply plug the larger wires into a 12v and 20A or 30A power source, depending on the quality / power of your seat, if you do not want a wired chair, simply put a motorcycle battery under the chair and make a charger to plug into the socket when it is empty.

To connect the seat without a car or motorcycle battery, we need a power supply with 110 or 127/220/240 for 12v 30A or 20A (depending on your seat and number of engines).

s-l500.jpg


How to wire:


Just find the PHASE / NEUTRAL of the seat and turn on the PHASE and NEUTRAL of the source, do not forget to turn on the correct polarity, if you turn on the opposite the motors will turn in the counterclockwise direction
.

I will post more photos as soon as I finish the project.

My entire home and projects:

https://hardforum.com/threads/post-your-workstations-2016.1887080/page-8#post-1042912905

Thanks


.

The seat and the bases made with stainless.

Vz2fbvx.jpg


.

doing the threads for the screws.

pHlmM18.jpg


.

Done


p0YRsQj.jpg


.

Back


CoiiWTz.jpg



.

Side


7vvMqqL.jpg



.

Now I will fix the support for the battery and start with the wiring
=]
 
J

JayteeBates

Jul 21, 2007
Awesome looking little project. Keep us posted - hopefully you can get the massager working!
 
L

lcpiper

Jul 16, 2008
I just saw this and I am impressed, but I think your seat deserves a better base.

I suggest you look at modifying the pedestal of a barber chair as a suitable base for this fine seat.

Something like this might compliment the seat's wood grain finishing.


barberchair.jpg
 
hotsauce2007

hotsauce2007

Jun 30, 2012
lcpiper said:
I just saw this and I am impressed, but I think your seat deserves a better base.

I suggest you look at modifying the pedestal of a barber chair as a suitable base for this fine seat.

Something like this might compliment the seat's wood grain finishing.


barberchair.jpg
looks pretty good, the only problem is the weight and the fact that I will not be able to move it fast and quickly =[
I´m always getting this project and moving to lan parties with friends / customers...
 
L

lcpiper

Jul 16, 2008
hotsauce2007 said:
looks pretty good, the only problem is the weight and the fact that I will not be able to move it fast and quickly =[
I´m always getting this project and moving to lan parties with friends / customers...
requirements requirements :notworthy:
 
H

H1HID

Jun 28, 2007
if you could get a luxury car seat with built in massage that would be amazing! great job!
 
I

Iratus

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
1,536
That's awesome, nice work. makes me want an Escalade seat, or screw it a rotating RV one; that's gaming in comfort.

You could probably sell these on Etsy or similar btw.
 
N

Noghri2

Nov 20, 2010
Very cool chair mod. Maybe with your chair mod done, maybe replace your carpet or area rug. :p
 
skeeder

skeeder

Jul 9, 2004
hell of a time converting something for 12V DC to 120V AC. I'm sure it will be awesome once all sorted!
 
S

Stefan2204

Sep 14, 2017
Hey hotsauce2007,
I am doing the same project, with the exact same chair(just a different color). I managed to power the seat, but that's about it. Can you give me a contact(e-mail or something) so I can ask you some details.
Cheers,
Stefan
 
C

chokboywonda

Sep 13, 2017
Nice job.
If you are doing this mod for gaming this would be the ultimate chair if you placed a subpac s2 inside of it.


I am doing the opposite and in the process of putting an S2 inside my A8 chair in my A8 to enhance my audio but I may actually do this chair idea for a chair in my office. I'll wait to see your finished project and if you manage to get full functionality of it.
 
hotsauce2007

hotsauce2007

Jun 30, 2012
Stefan2204 said:
Hey hotsauce2007,
I am doing the same project, with the exact same chair(just a different color). I managed to power the seat, but that's about it. Can you give me a contact(e-mail or something) so I can ask you some details.
Cheers,
Stefan
sure, sent a pm for you
=]

chokboywonda said:
Nice job.
If you are doing this mod for gaming this would be the ultimate chair if you placed a subpac s2 inside of it.


I am doing the opposite and in the process of putting an S2 inside my A8 chair in my A8 to enhance my audio but I may actually do this chair idea for a chair in my office. I'll wait to see your finished project and if you manage to get full functionality of it.
Amazing project too, Iam trying to develop more buttons to control all the functions of the seat, in fact I only need some adjustments to be happy with it...
 
C

chokboywonda

Sep 13, 2017
How is this going
hotsauce2007 said:
sure, sent a pm for you
=]



Amazing project too, Iam trying to develop more buttons to control all the functions of the seat, in fact I only need some adjustments to be happy with it...
How is your seat project going? Any news or progress?
 
C

chokboywonda

Sep 13, 2017
How is this going
hotsauce2007 said:
sure, sent a pm for you
=]



Amazing project too, Iam trying to develop more buttons to control all the functions of the seat, in fact I only need some adjustments to be happy with it...
How is your seat project going? Any news or progress?
hotsauce2007 said:
I´am trying to power up the ventilation using one of these:

http://www.ebay.com/itm/2000W-40A-1...925195?hash=item33a6de668b:g:Mg0AAOSw~CFY5ErZ

no success at all,
O sorry to hear that. I have my spare seats now to play about with before I install my subpac in my car. I will install it then let you know how it goes. If i use the spare one for an office chair I am not really interested in getting the heated seat working so it should be easy for me. Ventilation and heating comes from the control from the car so I can see that will be difficult especially how Audi does things I have learned from experience it's not straight forward.
This is from the D3 model that I have which is up to the year 2010. Your seat is a D4 2011 - 2017, D5 will come out next year.
If you look at this image of how the seats are intergrated into a nework and controlled by a module on the LIN network. There is another type of network used called the MOST network and it uses fibre optic connections as it is quicker to send the information needed. From experience of the MOST network there is a loop and if the loop is broken in any way the rest of the modules in the loop will not work. So if your radio has a problem then the nav, or cd won't work as the non working radio will break the loop. I'm not sure if the LIN works in a similar manner, I doubt it but ????
Good luck
 

  • seat network.JPG
    seat network.JPG
    86.3 KB · Views: 42
  • LIN system.JPG
    LIN system.JPG
    72.4 KB · Views: 51
hotsauce2007

hotsauce2007

Jun 30, 2012
chokboywonda said:
How is this going


How is your seat project going? Any news or progress?


O sorry to hear that. I have my spare seats now to play about with before I install my subpac in my car. I will install it then let you know how it goes. If i use the spare one for an office chair I am not really interested in getting the heated seat working so it should be easy for me. Ventilation and heating comes from the control from the car so I can see that will be difficult especially how Audi does things I have learned from experience it's not straight forward.
This is from the D3 model that I have which is up to the year 2010. Your seat is a D4 2011 - 2017, D5 will come out next year.
If you look at this image of how the seats are intergrated into a nework and controlled by a module on the LIN network. There is another type of network used called the MOST network and it uses fibre optic connections as it is quicker to send the information needed. From experience of the MOST network there is a loop and if the loop is broken in any way the rest of the modules in the loop will not work. So if your radio has a problem then the nav, or cd won't work as the non working radio will break the loop. I'm not sure if the LIN works in a similar manner, I doubt it but ????
Good luck
So probably we will need the central console to make it work as it should, thanks for the files, I will search more to see if we are able to power it up even in the full speed...
 
C

chokboywonda

Sep 13, 2017
So this evening I stripped the back rest of my spare Audi A8 chair and installed the Subpac s2 into it and tested it before attempting to do a proper install into my car over the next week.
All I can say is IT IS EPIC! If you want to make a gaming chair the addition of a Subpac is 'A Game Changer'
I am not a gamer but can imagine that this would enhance your gaming experience 100% especially hidden inside the chair. You could just buy the Sub pac and strap it on as intended and you will be over the moon. But installed in the chair obviously it is more aesthetically pleasing but it also more comfortable and you forget that it is there until those low frequencies hit and you will be left smiling even though you know it's there in the chair. I really cannot explain it well enough and until you have experienced it you will not understand.
I will try and do my install in my car within the next week and I will video it and post it on youtube.

Hotsauce you need the Subpac S2 in your chair and indeed in your life.
By the way I do not work for the company but I was blown away when I first pulled the plug and bought my M2 (which is the wearable version of the sub pac) so much that I bought the S2 as well with the idea of putting it in my car.
 
hotsauce2007

hotsauce2007

Jun 30, 2012
chokboywonda said:
So this evening I stripped the back rest of my spare Audi A8 chair and installed the Subpac s2 into it and tested it before attempting to do a proper install into my car over the next week.
All I can say is IT IS EPIC! If you want to make a gaming chair the addition of a Subpac is 'A Game Changer'
I am not a gamer but can imagine that this would enhance your gaming experience 100% especially hidden inside the chair. You could just buy the Sub pac and strap it on as intended and you will be over the moon. But installed in the chair obviously it is more aesthetically pleasing but it also more comfortable and you forget that it is there until those low frequencies hit and you will be left smiling even though you know it's there in the chair. I really cannot explain it well enough and until you have experienced it you will not understand.
I will try and do my install in my car within the next week and I will video it and post it on youtube.

Hotsauce you need the Subpac S2 in your chair and indeed in your life.
By the way I do not work for the company but I was blown away when I first pulled the plug and bought my M2 (which is the wearable version of the sub pac) so much that I bought the S2 as well with the idea of putting it in my car.
chokboywonda said:
By the way you say you were trying to get the ventilation working using the above, is that the same story for the heat and massage as I imagine the problem is similar??
Looks fantastic, cant wait to see the pictures and maybe one video showing your entire project, probably I will look into it since I´m not getting any success with theses buttons and switches :banghead:

Nothing want to power up, maybe because it all needs ''commands'' from the central console of the car :unsure:
 
hotsauce2007

hotsauce2007

Jun 30, 2012
Lisa888 said:
This is a great idea, though such a chair will cost much. But I think it is worth it as the car chairs are created for a long sitting. Does your back hurt while driving?
I have no idea, I dont drive =[
but looks pretty good till now
 
L

Liver

Oct 24, 2005
JeffBlair said:
Just don't eat beans first. ;)

And, nice project. I know I'd like mine cooled during hot Texas summers.
Ha. Thanks for getting it. Cooled seats would be awesome. Even just forced air (as opposed to independentally chilled / AC)
 
