Car seat as a chair / Audi A8 Seat

Hi,I´m developing one project right now, look what I´m trying to do:I want to build one chair using one audi a8 seat, why? Because I can set the adjustments using the commands of the seat and make it warm or cold.The seat has heater and ventilation, massage settings and adjustments for almost all the seat parts.I found one A8 seat cheap and is working as it should, but I noticed that the deep adjustments are made in the LCD panel inside of the A8, but we can set the entire seat just connecting the PHASE and NEUTRAL to one power supply that can handle with 110v to 12v and 30AThis will work with almost all the electric seats, you just need patience and a little of help with electric diagrams.Here is the project and some photos:FrameElectric diagram of the Audi A8 Seat:Wires and external connections for the seatProject made with one seat from BMW E46Project made with one seat from CitroenEngineer of the seats:For the seat to work properly, we need to find the electrical diagram of the seat and make the connections, fortunately most of the assemblers obey a standard in the assembly / connection of the seats, where the yellow pin is for the Airbag and we should avoid the same and Airbag may be removed from the seat to prevent accidents.Simply plug the larger wires into a 12v and 20A or 30A power source, depending on the quality / power of your seat, if you do not want a wired chair, simply put a motorcycle battery under the chair and make a charger to plug into the socket when it is empty.To connect the seat without a car or motorcycle battery, we need a power supply with 110 or 127/220/240 for 12v 30A or 20A (depending on your seat and number of engines).How to wire:Just find the PHASE / NEUTRAL of the seat and turn on the PHASE and NEUTRAL of the source, do not forget to turn on the correct polarity, if you turn on the opposite the motors will turn in the counterclockwise directionI will post more photos as soon as I finish the project.My entire home and projects:ThanksThe seat and the bases made with stainless.doing the threads for the screws.DoneBackSideNow I will fix the support for the battery and start with the wiring=]