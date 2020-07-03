Car radiator coolant instead of water?

magda
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2018
- Messages
- 1,059
I'm upgrading my watercooling setup and I'm wondering about using car radiator coolant instaed of water.
The idea is to avoid copper corrosion.
There are different engine coolants, like:
IAT (Inorganic Additive Technology)
OAT (Organic Acid Technology)
HOAT (Hybrid OAT)
Which one would be more adecuate for a copper loop?
And as these coolants have dyes, that could also leave some residue after a while...
The idea is to avoid copper corrosion.
There are different engine coolants, like:
IAT (Inorganic Additive Technology)
OAT (Organic Acid Technology)
HOAT (Hybrid OAT)
Which one would be more adecuate for a copper loop?
And as these coolants have dyes, that could also leave some residue after a while...