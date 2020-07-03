Car radiator coolant instead of water?

I'm upgrading my watercooling setup and I'm wondering about using car radiator coolant instaed of water.

The idea is to avoid copper corrosion.



There are different engine coolants, like:

IAT (Inorganic Additive Technology)

OAT (Organic Acid Technology)

HOAT (Hybrid OAT)



Which one would be more adecuate for a copper loop?

And as these coolants have dyes, that could also leave some residue after a while...