Capcom Releases RETRO STATION Console in Japan

Capcom has listed a RETRO STATION console on Amazon Japan with a 12/1/2020 release date.
Includes all 10 titles from CAPCOM's popular games, Mega Man and Street Fighter !! Equipped with a high-quality speaker with super-heavy bass on an 8-inch large screen, it is a powerful one just like an arcade.
[Product Name]
Retro Station RETRO STATION
[Product Description]
A home-use game machine that contains a total of 10 titles, 5 titles each from CAPCOM's popular game Rockman MEGAMAN) and Street Fighter!
[Recorded title]
■ Rockman (MEGAMAN) series: Mega Man The Power Battle, Mega Man 2 The Power Fighters, Mega Man X, Mega Man Soccer, Mega Man & Bass (JAPANESE CONSOLE VERSION) ■ Street Fighter series: Street Fighter II, Street Fighter II'Champion Edition, Super Street Fighter II, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
[Body size]
329 mm x 280 mm x 315 mm Model
Credit to GSK on Twitter.
