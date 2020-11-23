Capcom Releases RETRO STATION Console in Japan

cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
20,153
Capcom has listed a RETRO STATION console on Amazon Japan with a 12/1/2020 release date.


Includes all 10 titles from CAPCOM's popular games, Mega Man and Street Fighter !! Equipped with a high-quality speaker with super-heavy bass on an 8-inch large screen, it is a powerful one just like an arcade.

[Product Name]
Retro Station RETRO STATION

[Product Description]
A home-use game machine that contains a total of 10 titles, 5 titles each from CAPCOM's popular game Rockman MEGAMAN) and Street Fighter!

[Recorded title]
■ Rockman (MEGAMAN) series: Mega Man The Power Battle, Mega Man 2 The Power Fighters, Mega Man X, Mega Man Soccer, Mega Man & Bass (JAPANESE CONSOLE VERSION) ■ Street Fighter series: Street Fighter II, Street Fighter II'Champion Edition, Super Street Fighter II, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

[Body size]
329 mm x 280 mm x 315 mm Model

Credit to GSK on Twitter.

1606120573905.png

1606120590089.png

1606120610912.png

1606120628868.png
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
18,078
Would be super cool if that's a CRT monitor as it appears to be. I doubt it is though.
 
J

jerry8169

n00b
Joined
Nov 1, 2020
Messages
29
Needs to be a way for you to connect 2 together, Street fighter is always better against another person.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top