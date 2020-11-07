Capcom hit by ransomware attack, is reportedly being extorted for $11 million

“According to malware researcher Pancak3, the hackers are demanding $11 milllion in bitcoin for a decryptor key. Such a sum roughly equates to another big Ragnar Locker hack announced yesterday, of the drinks maker Campari, where as ZDNet reports the demand is around $15 million.

The independent MalwareHunterTeam also confirmed that Ragnar Locker is behind the Capcom hack, while adding that both hacks had the same digital signature.”

https://www.pcgamer.com/capcom-hit-...eportedly-being-extorted-for-pound11-million/
 
I've obviously never fought a massive corporate ransonware attack, but if they have snapshots and backups (which every company should have) they shouldn't need to be worried, right?

Just wipe, restore from backup, take the few days of downtime as a learning experience, and carry on?
 
Should being the key word. Additionally, core services and storage (depending on its importance of data) shouldn’t even be on the same network that has access to dirty internet.
 
