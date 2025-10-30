  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Capacitor plague, ahhh the gift that keeps on giving.

B

BrainEater

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 21, 2004
Messages
1,360
There is a thread here somewhere about this, could not find. S'ok.

Remember back in the good ole days of 2000-2007 when electrolytic capacitors on motherboards and GPU's and PSU's, monitors, TeeVee's, etc,etc ....would just up and fucking die because they would swell up and explode ?

The https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capacitor_plague

I still own and run equipment that I replaced capacitors on because of this.
There were lawsuits for millions of dollars. I had hoped every one of those companies had been sued out of existence, but apparently not.
--------------------

You'll love this :

Our canning line depalletizer just up and fucking died on Monday. The problem initially presented as 'communication errors'.
Now, IT had done work on our networks over the weekend, so I immediately blamed IT.
I take it back IT , I was wrong.

We discovered 2 of the 5 variable frequency drives (motor controllers) had died hard. Would not power on.
During the next power cycles for troubleshooting, we watched 2 more VFD's drop dead.

Swearing and spare parts ensued !
--------
Today I decided to take apart one of the failed VFD's. I was not disappointed !

plague.jpg
----
DC side of internal PSU. Nice bulge.

Let's desolder that shall we.
dieltec.jpg
----

*Insert waaaaay more swears here*

LTEC was one of the companies involved in the original capacitor plague. These drives are 2021 ish.
For fuck's sake.

:dead:
 
ltec still up to their shens after all these years...
yeah i couldnt find the og thread either. i ended up posting a documentary about it in the "something good on youtube" thread a while back.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top