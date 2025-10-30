Capacitor plague, ahhh the gift that keeps on giving.

BrainEater
[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 21, 2004
- Messages
- 1,360
There is a thread here somewhere about this, could not find. S'ok.
Remember back in the good ole days of 2000-2007 when electrolytic capacitors on motherboards and GPU's and PSU's, monitors, TeeVee's, etc,etc ....would just up and fucking die because they would swell up and explode ?
The https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capacitor_plague
I still own and run equipment that I replaced capacitors on because of this.
There were lawsuits for millions of dollars. I had hoped every one of those companies had been sued out of existence, but apparently not.
--------------------
You'll love this :
Our canning line depalletizer just up and fucking died on Monday. The problem initially presented as 'communication errors'.
Now, IT had done work on our networks over the weekend, so I immediately blamed IT.
I take it back IT , I was wrong.
We discovered 2 of the 5 variable frequency drives (motor controllers) had died hard. Would not power on.
During the next power cycles for troubleshooting, we watched 2 more VFD's drop dead.
Swearing and spare parts ensued !
--------
Today I decided to take apart one of the failed VFD's. I was not disappointed !
----
DC side of internal PSU. Nice bulge.
Let's desolder that shall we.
----
*Insert waaaaay more swears here*
LTEC was one of the companies involved in the original capacitor plague. These drives are 2021 ish.
For fuck's sake.
Remember back in the good ole days of 2000-2007 when electrolytic capacitors on motherboards and GPU's and PSU's, monitors, TeeVee's, etc,etc ....would just up and fucking die because they would swell up and explode ?
The https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capacitor_plague
I still own and run equipment that I replaced capacitors on because of this.
There were lawsuits for millions of dollars. I had hoped every one of those companies had been sued out of existence, but apparently not.
--------------------
You'll love this :
Our canning line depalletizer just up and fucking died on Monday. The problem initially presented as 'communication errors'.
Now, IT had done work on our networks over the weekend, so I immediately blamed IT.
I take it back IT , I was wrong.
We discovered 2 of the 5 variable frequency drives (motor controllers) had died hard. Would not power on.
During the next power cycles for troubleshooting, we watched 2 more VFD's drop dead.
Swearing and spare parts ensued !
--------
Today I decided to take apart one of the failed VFD's. I was not disappointed !
----
DC side of internal PSU. Nice bulge.
Let's desolder that shall we.
----
*Insert waaaaay more swears here*
LTEC was one of the companies involved in the original capacitor plague. These drives are 2021 ish.
For fuck's sake.