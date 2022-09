From what i can tell this is a 270uF 16V capacitor. I managed to break off one of its legs while trying to solder it back onto the board. Now i am looking for either a way to fix this one or buy a new one. If i am going to buy a new one i am afraid of buying one that isnt up to the job as i really don't know what's "EAW18", as it says on the capacitor. Therefore i am afraid i might get a capacitor that will harm the board