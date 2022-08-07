Can't update 2009 Macbook Pro

I am having quite the adventure.



So as stated above I have been trying to make bootable disk images. And it looks like I have been doing them wrong from Windows using various apps. Where they DO make a disk image from the DMG correctly, that DMG is not bootable, and needs to be mounted then installed. I found out each DMG has a ..../createinstallmedia thing in the *.app itself. So using what I gleaned from the net if I have two USB drives;



MacMac = holds Install_OS_X_El_Capitan.dmg

XXX = The target for bootable media I want to create.



Then in Terminal I should do:

hdiutil attach /Volumes/MacMac/Install_OS_X_El_Capitan.dmg <---- this will mount the image to the machine.



Next, I want to browse through the *.app and make the bootable USB drive, so in Terminal:



/Volumes/Install\ OS\ X\ El\ Capitan/Install\ OS\ X\ El\ Capitan.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia --volume /Volumes/XXX --applicationpath /Volumes/Install\ OS\ X\ El\ Capitan/Install\ OS\ X\ El\ Capitan.app



To let you know I am in the Terminal you get to after booting into Internet Recovery.



None of this works. I noticed sudo does not work, so I removed it, and it says no such directory for "/Volumes/Install\ OS\ X\ El\ Capitan/Install\ OS\ X\ El\ Capitan.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia".



Stuck.