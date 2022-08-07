Can't update 2009 Macbook Pro

I have a 2009 Macbook Pro and for the life of me, after wiping it, can't get it to install a fresh copy of the OS (High Sierra or Catalina).
I have tried to...
As always, thank you for your time.
I have tried to...
- install from the OS's built in recovery partition.
- use Internet Recovery.
- install Catalina from a USB.
- Set the date back a month after the release of each OS version (date XXXXXXXX) via terminal then install. Tried with both Catalina and High Sierra.
As always, thank you for your time.