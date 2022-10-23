Can't understand how Esso gift card make a mistake

Happy Hopping

2 week ago, use a Esso gasoline card, the card ends in 9049. The card itself is at a value of $25. The receipt use shows a bal. of $15.44, and I even write down the bal. on the back of the card

Today, I use what is left of that gift card: as it scans those swipe card reader, it shows a value of $25. How can that be? how does Esso gasoline card makes this kind of mistake? So I walked out of the gasoline station $10 richer.
 
GoldenTiger

What does this have to do with general hardware? Post it in GenMay.
 
