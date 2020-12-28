Can't See BIOS/POST/Boot Menu When Primary Screen is Plugged In

Alrighty.



So, I was forced to replace my motherboard (long story) and now that the new motherboard is installed I am having a weird problem.



I have three monitors. Two little dells on the side, and one large Asus ROG 4k screen in the center.



Before I replaced the motherboard, I always got to see POST/BIOS/Grub Boot Manager on my left screen. Since I rotate my screens to portrait mode, it was a little annoying to have to tilt my head, but at least it worked.



Now, with the new motherboard (and everything else, including the GPU, the same) the machine boots fine, but I never get to see the POST, BIOS or Boot Manager screens IF my main screen is plugged in.



If I unplug the main screen, and have only my side monitors plugged in, I see post BIOS and boot manager just fine.



This means that the only way I can change BIOS settings or see POST is to unplug my main screen, and the only way I can boot into Windows is to unplug the main screen, wait for the boot manager to pop up, select windows, and then quickly plug the main screen back in again while it is booting.



This is a royal pain in the butt.



Anyone know what might be going on, or how to solve it?



Much obliged,

-Z